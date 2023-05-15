Mass. hiker rescued after slipping on ice in the White Mountains, officials say

The injured hiker, identified as Aishwarya Shrotri, 28, of Cambridge, had first hurt her leg ascending the trail, officials said.

Around 4:20 p.m., officials received a 911 call from the companion of the hiker on the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail in Sargent’s Purchase, authorities said. The hikers were about 1.6 miles from the trailhead, and the injured woman said she was unable to descend on her own, according to a statement from N.H. Fish and Game.

A Massachusetts hiker was rescued Saturday after she slipped on ice and injured her leg in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, officials said.

“While attempting to descend, she slipped again on an icy stretch of trail resulting in her injuring her other leg,” the statement said.

A team of conservation officers and volunteers responded to Shrotri’s location, officials said. Rescue personnel carried her back with a stretcher and returned to the base parking lot around 9:30 p.m., according to the statement. Shrotri declined ambulance transport and sought medical treatment elsewhere, officials said.

N.H. Fish and Game officials said a lack of preparedness contributed to the need for a rescue response.

“This was Shrotri’s first hike in the White Mountains and she did not have proper footwear for hiking these trails and was not prepared for the snow and icy conditions that still exist on the upper elevations,” the statement said.

New Hampshire officials also issued a safety reminder to hikers.

“The White Mountains are rugged and unforgiving and can still be icy and snowy this time of year,” the statement said.

