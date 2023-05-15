Attack on Congressional staffers comes amid high volume of threats against Congress in recent years

“The threats against Members of Congress are still too high,” US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement in January. “This has resulted in a necessary expansion of, not only our investigative capabilities, but our protection responsibilities as well. While that work is ongoing, everyone continuing to decrease violent political rhetoric across the country is the best way to keep everyone safe.”

The agency said in January that its Threat Assessment Section investigated a total of 7,501 cases in 2022. That number includes investigations into “concerning statements and direct threats,” the agency said.

The attack on two staff members of US Representative Gerry Connolly, a Virginia Democrat, on Monday comes after the US Capitol Police warned early this year that threats against Congress remained high.

Advertisement

The investigation numbers for 2022 were down from 9,625 in 2021, the year of the January insurrection at the Capitol, and also lower than in 2020, when 8,613 investigations were conducted. But the 2022 numbers were up from 2019, 2018, and 2017, when 6,955, 5,206, and 3,939 complaints were investigated, respectively. A spokesperson for the Capitol Police said numbers for 2023 were not available.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Manger said in written testimony submitted to Congress last month that over the course of the last year “the world has continuously changed, becoming more violent and uncertain.”

“The sheer increase in the number of threats against Members of Congress,” he said, “requires new and innovative techniques to identify, deter, and mitigate threats before they materialize. Upcoming elections, the campaign activities that precede them, and the increasingly heated political rhetoric further heighten the prospect of future security risks and challenges.”

The agency said Monday it was working with the the Fairfax City Police Department to investigate the assault at Connolly’s district office. Two congressional staffers were assaulted with a metal bat and received injuries that were not life-threatening. Connolly was not in the office at the time. A 49-year-old Fairfax man was arrested by Fairfax City police, according to a statement from the Capitol Police.

Advertisement

The Capitol Police said, “It is not clear what the suspect’s motivation may have been. Based on what we know right now, investigators do not have any information that the suspect was known to the USCP.”





Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com. Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.