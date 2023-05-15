Man with baseball bat enters Dem. Rep.’s office, commits ‘act of violence’ against two staffers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — US Representative Gerry Connolly says a man with a baseball bat walked into his office in Fairfax, Virginia, asked for him — and then assaulted two members of his staff.

Fairfax City Police in northern Virginia said in a tweet that a suspect is in custody and the victims are being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Connolly — a Boston native and 1979 Harvard graduate — said the man entered his district office Monday morning and asked for him before “committing an act of violence” against two staff members.