Oakland students to return to class after district, striking teachers reach deal

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Students in the Oakland Unified School District will return to full classroom instruction Tuesday after the district and teachers announced a tentative deal to end a strike that had kept 34,000 students out of school for more than a week.

Monday will be a transition day with schools open to students, but teachers will not be expected in classrooms for full-time instruction until Tuesday. The district is east of San Francisco.

The union representing 3,000 educators, counselors and other workers walked out May 4 in a bid for traditional demands such as higher salaries. But they also wanted “common good” changes, such as reparations for Black students and resources for students who are homeless.