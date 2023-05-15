‘A July or August pattern’: Pacific Northwest sees unusually early heat

The National Weather Service in Seattle issued a heat advisory warning of high temperatures Monday in the mid-80s and low 90s in portions of northwest and west central Washington. The forecasters said on Twitter that the day was looking hot and there was a good chance a record high would be set Monday for Seattle for the fourth day in a row.

Unusual heat is continuing Monday over some areas in the Pacific Northwest, which have seen an early arrival of hot weather that has broken records.

The weather service’s Portland office issued its own heat advisory, warning of similar high temperatures for the Portland area and other areas in Oregon and Washington.

The forecasters said in Web postings they expected cooler temperatures along the coast. They also said potentially strong thunderstorms could arrive. The hot weather is more than 20 degrees above what is normal for this time of year, when Pacific Northwest temperatures usually reach the mid- to high 60s.

Here’s a temperature forecast map for Monday in Washington.

Hot weather has arrived unusually early in the Pacific Northwest

Here’s one for Oregon.

Hot weather has arrived unusually early in the Pacific Northwest.

The heat is expected to spread eastward as the week goes on.

“Record breaking heat over the Pacific Northwest will expand into the Rockies and Northern/Central Plains over the next few days. High and low temperatures will be between 20-30 degrees above average in the Pacific Northwest throughout this week,” the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Md., said in a posting Monday morning.

John Feerick, a senior meteorologist at accuweather.com, said the heat would continue Monday and Tuesday. “It looks like a July or August pattern out there right now as opposed to the middle of May,” he said.

He said a major ridge of high pressure over Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest, more normally seen in July or August, was pumping heat from the south into the region.

Residents and officials in the Pacific Northwest have become more vigilant about heat wave preparations after some 800 people died in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia during the “heat dome” weather event in late June and early July 2021.

In response, Oregon passed a law requiring all new housing built after April 2024 to have air conditioning installed in at least one room. The law already prohibits landlords in most cases from restricting tenants from installing cooling devices in their rental units.

Last summer, Portland launched a heat response program with the goal of installing portable heat pump and cooling units in low-income households, prioritizing residents who are older and live alone, as well as those with underlying health conditions. .

“A lot of people out there do not have air conditioning,” said Feerick, so a long-lasting heat spell can take a major toll.

Does this weather mean more deadly heat waves ahead? “It’s really hard to say at this point whether it’s going to be another hot, recordbreaking summer” or the current heat wave is just an isolated incident, Feerick said.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.