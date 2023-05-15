Massachusetts needs to regulate ghost guns

Ghost guns also have an increasing presence in Massachusetts. Since 2020, Springfield police have seized 977 illegally possessed firearms, of which 86 were ghost guns, with the prevalence growing each year. Boston police told NBC Boston that they seized 58 ghost guns in 2021, up from 15 in 2019.

Last year, a California man killed his three daughters and himself. An 18-year-old in Kansas killed two school employees. This March, a Colorado high school student shot and wounded two administrators. The common theme in these shootings, and many others, is the use of “ghost guns,” guns bought in parts that can be assembled at home.

Ghost guns have no serial number, so unlike other firearms, they are untraceable. They can be acquired by someone without a gun license who buys parts online — or prints them with a 3D printer — and assembles them.

Yet Massachusetts, like many other states, fails to regulate ghost guns. According to an analysis by researchers at Northeastern University School of Law, done for the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, it is illegal for a licensed dealer to sell a gun without a serial number, and it is illegal to remove a serial number. But there is no law preventing someone from owning a homemade gun that never had a serial number. In addition, state laws regulating firearms do not cover gun parts, so an unlicensed person can legally buy gun parts — though they would need a license to legally possess the fully built gun.

Massachusetts has some of the nation’s strongest gun laws, but there is more to be done. House Speaker Ron Mariano tasked House Judiciary Committee Chair Michael Day with leading a group that is studying those laws to recommend changes.

One legislative priority should be regulating ghost guns to ensure that any gun, regardless of how it is made, is treated equally. All guns must have serial numbers, and measures are also needed to ensure that anyone who possesses a gun has a license, regardless of how and where the gun was made.

“This is not banning the use of guns. This is just making sensible laws,” said Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Stone Creem, who has sponsored several bills to update gun laws, including one regulating ghost guns.

Another issue is data analysis. Massachusetts already collects information about guns recovered at crime scenes and publishes reports about lost and stolen guns, crime scene guns, gun dealers tied to crime guns, and guns recovered from people prohibited from having them. But some advocates want the state to go further.

The Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence wants lawmakers to consider establishing a center for gun violence research, similar to state-funded centers in California and New Jersey. Legislation proposed by Creem and House Public Health Committee Chair Marjorie Decker would require some additional analysis and make the raw data available to researchers, with the hope that better data analysis would help policy makers understand what additional steps are needed.

The Globe previously editorialized in favor of banning the manufacture in Massachusetts of the type of assault weapons that are prohibited from being used here. “If it’s not safe for residents of Massachusetts, why is it safe for people in other states?” asked John Rosenthal, cofounder of the gun safety group Stop Handgun Violence. That is another idea likely to be considered by lawmakers this year, though they have to weigh the economic cost if gun makers move out of state.

Also worth considering is a proposal to require live fire training to get a gun license. Current law requires that applicants take a class on firearms safety, but that can be done in a classroom without visiting a range or shooting a gun. State Representative David Linsky, a Natick Democrat who sponsored a bill to impose a live fire training requirement, compared it to taking the classroom portion of driver’s education but not actually driving. “I think before you get a gun permit, you should be able to show you know how to handle a gun safely,” Linsky said.

The United States is experiencing a spate of mass shootings, and street violence remains a problem. Any real change of policy needs to come from Congress, since guns easily cross state lines. But barring congressional action, Massachusetts should do everything it can to protect our citizens.

