A dune shack with a sweeping ocean view? What is not to like?

My husband and I have land in the Maine woods where we’ve camped for decades. The only structures are an outhouse and a sauna that we built, cabinets, and a tent platform. Our campsite can’t be reached by car. We park on a neighbor’s property and hike 15 minutes around a pond or canoe across.

I laughed at author Anne Bernays’s comments on the Cape Cod dune shacks being leased by the National Park Service ( “Caveat renter: It takes grit to weather a night in a dune shack,” Letters, May 10). I am guessing that the people she knows who couldn’t endure a night in one of the shacks have never experienced tent camping.

Advertisement

Many folks have camped with us, including my New Yorker parents.

We are now in our 70s and still camp there.

The shacks sound cushy compared to our site. You’d be indoors — we sleep in sleeping bags on the tent floor — with sweeping views of the ocean. Many authors and artists have used them. I find it hard to envision being miserable enough to leave before dawn.

I’ll be interested to see how many folks apply to lease the shacks. Hopefully those chosen will have better experiences than the people Bernays describes.

Joanna Liss

Beverly