The many threats posed by war in Ukraine

It’s perilously naive to put faith in talks with Russia
Linda Davis may mean well with her May 1 letter, “More weapons are not the answer to the war in Ukraine,” but she is dangerously naive by dismissing this as a proxy war and putting her faith in negotiations with Russia as the best guarantee of peace and security for Ukraine.
In 1994 Ukraine gave up its only deterrent to invasion, its nuclear arsenal, in exchange for promises from Russia, the United States, and Britain to respect and protect its geographic sovereignty. As a result, the country has been subjected to a genocidal invasion as President Vladimir Putin of Russia pursues his stated goal of reimposing totalitarian control and assimilation of the entire post-World War II former Soviet empire. The Russian forces reportedly have resorted to mass executions, torture, rape, looting, deportations, and kidnappings in the occupied areas.
Given recent setbacks, Putin would certainly welcome less defensive arms and more pressure on Ukraine to negotiate. For Putin, negotiations and international agreements would be a convenient, nonbinding temporary ploy to optimize his ethnic cleansing in occupied areas of Ukraine while marshaling the resources to invade the rest of Ukraine and Eastern Europe.
Thomas Worobec
Waterville Valley, N.H.
Shadow of nuclear war is the greatest threat
In the letter “More weapons are not the answer to the war in Ukraine,” Linda Davis emphasized that war is definitely not the sane route to peace. Judging from the militant online comments in response to her letter, there are many people who don’t have a clue about the ramifications of nuclear war.
Leaders on all sides have mentioned nuclear war, sometimes even casually. I call on the Globe to devote multi-page treatment to the sword of Damocles dangling over the world. History informs us that surprisingly sophisticated civilizations have vanished. We can’t let our own be obliterated.
Pat McSweeney
Taunton
