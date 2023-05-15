The many threats posed by war in Ukraine

It’s perilously naive to put faith in talks with Russia

Linda Davis may mean well with her May 1 letter, “More weapons are not the answer to the war in Ukraine,” but she is dangerously naive by dismissing this as a proxy war and putting her faith in negotiations with Russia as the best guarantee of peace and security for Ukraine.

In 1994 Ukraine gave up its only deterrent to invasion, its nuclear arsenal, in exchange for promises from Russia, the United States, and Britain to respect and protect its geographic sovereignty. As a result, the country has been subjected to a genocidal invasion as President Vladimir Putin of Russia pursues his stated goal of reimposing totalitarian control and assimilation of the entire post-World War II former Soviet empire. The Russian forces reportedly have resorted to mass executions, torture, rape, looting, deportations, and kidnappings in the occupied areas.