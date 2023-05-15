Fields of green: Tax breaks for tony golf courses are an outrage

Kudos to John Hilliard for the article about private golf courses in affluent communities and the tax breaks they receive ( “Their stroke of good fortune,” Page A1, May 3). During the winter of 2021-22, my husband and I were snowshoeing at Charles River Country Clubin Newton, our hometown. An employee of the club approached and told us we were trespassing on private property and should leave immediately. We did not leave because I could not see why anyone would be bothered by an elderly couple enjoying the snow. Now I see that a fence has been erected along the street where the public could gain access to the area.

Many thanks to Newton City Councilor Victoria Danberg, who has worked for years to expose the arrogance and self-righteousness of these institutions. They take a lot from their host communities but give little back.

If Newton country clubs paid their fair share of property taxes, as I do, the city would not be seeing such urgent calls for an override. It is time the Legislature reversed Chapter 61B, which reduces property taxes on certain land used for open space or recreation, and opened the door for municipalities to collect what is rightfully theirs.

Halina Brown

Newton





Wealthy catch a break while so many others go without

It is beyond ludicrous that the wealthy get rewarded for being wealthy at public expense while so many people are hungry and homeless and need good health care and a good education and, yes, good green spaces. Thanks to the Globe for bringing the issue of Chapter 61B to our attention.

The open land and recreational spaces of golf courses can be preserved without this antiquated “stroke of good fortune.” These spaces are not open to the general public, yet the public pays for their tax breaks. The communities in which these golf courses are located must continue to have the right of first refusal if the golf courses ever decide to sell. Stop this idiocy.

Angela Nielsen

Newton Highlands