Boston Pride women’s hockey team signs Northeastern star Alina Mueller

“Boston is my second home,” said Mueller. “After five years as a Husky, I was not ready to leave yet. I cannot wait to start my professional career playing for the Pride. I am super excited to represent Boston alongside some of the best players in the world and help the organization win more championships.”

The former Northeastern standout has inked a one-year deal with the Boston Pride, bringing one of the most coveted free agents to the team’s forward group for the 2023-24 season.

Northeastern’s all-time points leader, Mueller recorded 27 goals and 33 assists as a graduate student in 2022-23, guiding the Huskies to a sixth straight Hockey East title. She was a five-time finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award, given annually to the top women’s collegiate hockey player.

“Alina is one of the most talented hockey players in the world and, not only that, but she is also a phenomenal leader and person,” said Pride coach Paul Mara. “It is incredible to add a player of her stature to the Boston Pride roster.”

Mueller also has starred on the international stage for her native Switzerland, playing in three Olympics and seven World Championships. In 2014, she became the youngest hockey player, at 15, to win an Olympic medal after potting the winning goal in the bronze medal game in Sochi. Four years later, Mueller led the 2018 Beijing Olympics in scoring with 10 points.

The Pride also signed Mueller’s college teammate Chloé Aurard to a one-year deal. The France native scored a career-high 20 goals with 34 assists as a graduate student for the Huskies.

Aurard was an alternate captain for France in April’s World Championships in Canada.

The signings serve as key reinforcements for the Pride, who lost in this year’s Isobel Cup semifinals, after PHF Goaltender of the Year Corinne Schroeder and forward Elizabeth Giguére left the team and signed with the Montreal Force last Wednesday.

