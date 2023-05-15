Braves use five two-run homers to beat Rangers in interleague battle of division leaders

Arcia homered in the sixth and Riley in the seventh, both off reliever Cole Ragans as the Braves averted their first five-game losing streak since September 2017.

Orlando Arcia , Austin Riley , and Marcell Ozuna also socked two-run shots for the Braves, who hold the top spot in the NL East. Charlie Morton (5-3) struck out a season-high 10 and limited the Rangers to seven singles and one walk in 6⅔ innings to win consecutive starts for the first time this season.

Kevin Pillar and Ronald Acuña Jr. each hit a two-run homer in the second inning, spoiling Cody Bradford’s big league debut as the Braves routed the Rangers, 12-0, on Monday night in an interleague matchup of division leaders at Arlington, Texas.

Ozuna’s drive came in the ninth off Rangers reserve catcher Sandy Leon, making his eighth career pitching appearance.

Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the fifth.

Bradford (0-1) was called up from Triple A Round Rock for his major league debut with the AL West leaders coming off a 10-game road trip. The 25-year-old lefty from nearby Aledo, Texas, and Baylor University gave up six runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings.

Nolan Arenado homers in fourth straight

Nolan Arenado homered in his fourth straight game and Nolan Gorman had a career-high five RBIs to lead the host Cardinals over the Brewers, 18-1, for their season-best fourth straight win.

Andrew Knizner hit his first career grand slam in a 10-run eighth after entering as a pinch runner earlier in the inning, which began with Tommy Edman homering. The Cardinals tied their season high with 16 hits.

Jack Flaherty (3-4) allowed three hits in seven innings and struck out 10 in his 10th career double-digit strikeout game. The 27-year-old righthander had not pitched seven innings since May 7, 2021.

Willson Contreras returned behind the plate for his first appearance at catcher since May 5. Signed by the Cardinals a free agent to an $87.5 million, five-year contract, he was used as a designated hitter for 10 days because of defensive concerns.

Freddy Peralta (4-3) gave up season highs of six runs and five walks in 5⅓ innings while allowing six hits.

Arenado put St. Louis ahead with a three-run homer in the first, giving him homers in four straight games for the first time since May 14-18, 2021.

Gorman had three hits, including a two-run double in the sixth and a home run in the eighth.

Alex Bregman’s HR lifts Astros

Alex Bregman hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning to power the Astros to a 6-4 win over the Cubs in Houston on Monday night.

Houston led, 4-0, after the first inning, but Christopher Morel slugged a three-run homer as the Cubs tied it by scoring four in the fourth.

It was still knotted at 4-4 when Mauricio Dubón singled with two outs in the seventh. Bregman then launched his homer off Michael Fulmer (0-3) to left field.

Yordan Alvarez walked after that before Cody Bellinger was injured when he robbed Kyle Tucker of extra bases with an acrobatic catch to end the inning.

Bellinger leaped and crashed into the padded wall just in front of the Houston bullpen to make the grab. The 2019 National League MVP appeared to turn his left ankle when he landed and crumpled to the ground.

Right fielder Seiya Suzuki immediately motioned for help and a trainer came to check on Bellinger. After a couple of minutes, he slowly got to his feet and walked gingerly off the field.

Dubón had three hits, José Abreu drove in two runs with a double, and Alvarez singled to extend his career-best hitting streak to 12 games for the Astros.

Houston starter Framber Valdez allowed seven hits and four runs in four innings.

Rafael Montero (1-3) pitched a scoreless seventh and Héctor Neris got his second save by striking out two in a scoreless ninth.

Joey Meneses drives Nationals to victory

Joey Meneses drove in four runs as part of a four-hit day, CJ Abrams homered, and the Nationals beat Mets, 10-3, to split a four-game series in Washington.

New York has lost nine of its last 13 and dropped 15 of 21 since its 14-7 start. The Mets are 0-5-2 in their last seven series and have not won consecutive games since taking three in a row from April 19-21.

Patrick Corbin (2-5) earned his first home win since last Aug. 28, surrendering two runs and eight hits over six innings.

Meneses doubled in Lane Thomas with one out in the first to put New York in another early hole. The Mets have been outscored 37-9 in the first inning this season.

Meneses added another RBI double in the third off New York starter David Peterson (1-6). Keibert Ruiz followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1.

Abrams hit a solo shot off Tommy Hunter in the sixth.

Meneses added a run-scoring infield single later in the inning and an RBI double in the eighth.

Angels’ Anthony Rendon on injured list

The Angels put infielder Anthony Rendon on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain. The move was retroactive to Sunday, when Rendon was out of the lineup at Cleveland. He was hurt Saturday. The 32-year-old Rendon, in the fourth season of a seven-year, $245 million, seven-year deal, is hitting .301 in 30 games … The Rays reinstated closer Peter Fairbanks from the 15-day injured list and optioned righthander Chris Muller to Triple A Durham. Fairbanks, who hasn’t pitched since April 28, has been sidelined by inflammation near his right wrist. He has three saves and hasn’t allowed a run in 7⅔ scoreless innings.