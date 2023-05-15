EMass girls’ lacrosse: With a 15-goal week, Sandwich’s Ryann Cobban headlines Players of the Week

Keira Bushey, Haverhill — With 12 saves, the junior goaltender was the game changer as the Hillies secured a 14-3 nonleague win over Triton. She had another strong showing in a 15-12 loss vs. Methuen with 13 saves.
Ryann Cobban, Sandwich — In a 13-3 win over Barnstable, the senior midfielder scored six goals and added two assists. While splitting a pair of games against Nantucket, Cobban potted five goals in a 16-12 loss and recorded four tallies in an 11-10 overtime victory.
Ashton Flather, Ipswich — After being honored on senior night, the captain made eight stops and eclipsed the 400-save mark as Ipswich downed Georgetown, 10-4. She made nine stops in a 13-7 Cape Ann win over Hamilton-Wenham.
Emilia Keane, Apponequet — A senior captain committed to the University of New England, she potted five goals in back-to-back victories against Seekonk (19-4) and Greater New Bedford (17-2).
Meryn McInnis, Medford — In the Mustangs’ second annual Mental Health Awareness game, the senior netted three goals and an assist to lead her team to a 17-7 victory over Greater Boston League rival Malden. She added four goals and an assist in a 14-2 victory over Everett.
