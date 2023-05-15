Former Harvard stars Matt Coronato and Sean Farrell shine for US in men’s hockey world championships

Matt Coronato, Sean Farrell and Ronnie Attard each scored for the Americans and T.J. Tynan had two assists at Nokia Arena. Former UNH goaltender Casey DeSmith, now with the Penguins, made 30 saves.

Canada had to dig even deeper to prevail against Slovakia 2-1 in a shootout.

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — The United States had to fight hard to overcome Germany 3-2 for a third victory in three games at the ice hockey world championship on Monday.

Coronato, who along with Farrell played for Harvard this past season, scored the winner on a power play with 5:10 to go to complete the rally in the final period after Farrell tied the score at 2-2 in the same frame. Farrell, the Hopkinton native who was named the ECAC Player of the Year in March, tied the game at 5:58 in the third. Boston University’s Lane Hutson was credited with an assist on the play.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ 2023 postseasons. Enter Email Sign Up

“That was a gutsy effort and I’m really proud of our guys,” said US coach David Quinn. “That was our third game in four days against a really good German team.”

Advertisement

After the Germans limited the US to four shots in the opening period, Attard broke the scoreless deadlock at 5:39 into the middle period.

Germany came back with Samuel Soramies' equalizer from a short-handed goal followed by Justin Schutz giving them the lead with 5 seconds to go on a breakaway.

In Group A in Riga, Jack Quinn scored the winner for Canada in the eighth round of the shootout with a shot high into the roof of the net.

Earlier, Jake Neighbours put the Canadians 1-0 ahead, shooting in between the pads of goaltender Samuel Hlavaj. Peter Cehlarik tapped in the equalizer from close range in the opening period, and the game remained scoreless until overtime.

Advertisement

Canada outshot Slovakia 44-24.

Finland faced Sweden in Group A later Monday, and the Czechs played Latvia in Group B.