Former Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn reportedly agrees to deal with Dolphins

New England selected Wynn in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Georgia product had an up-and-down five-year tenure with the Patriots. He tore an Achilles’ tendon in a preseason game in 2018, ending his rookie season before it began. In 2019, Wynn became the team’s starting left tackle but missed much of the first three months of the season with a toe injury.

The former Patriots offensive tackle agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday . Wynn is expected to compete for a starting job on Miami’s offensive line, according to Rapoport. Financial details of the deal have not been reported.

After a few months as a free agent, Isaiah Wynn has found a new team.

Advertisement

Wynn made improvements during the 2020 season. He graded out as Pro Football Focus’s 10th-best offensive tackle that season, but he played in 10 only games because of a knee injury.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ 2023 postseasons. Enter Email Sign Up

Wynn played the most games in a season of his career in 2021, appearing in 16 at left tackle.

The Patriots picked up Wynn’s fifth-year option ahead of the 2021 season, which paid him $10.4 million guaranteed. But they decided to flip Wynn and Trent Brown, with the former playing right tackle to start 2022 and the latter playing left.

Wynn didn’t perform well. He was benched multiple times in the first half of the season, and when the Patriots reportedly placed him on the trade market during the preseason, some teams viewed him as a guard, hurting his value.

The Patriots played Wynn at left guard at one point during the 2022 season, but the experiment was short-lived. He suffered a foot injury in Week 11 that ended his season.

New England appeared ready to move on from Wynn. The Patriots re-signed Conor McDermott, who replaced Wynn at right tackle, before free agency began. The Patriots also signed veteran offensive tackles Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson in the first week of free agency.

Advertisement

While they didn’t select a true offensive tackle in the draft, fourth-round guard Sidy Sow reportedly will get a look at offensive tackle during workouts and practices ahead of the season.