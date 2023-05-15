No. 15 English High baseball ignites in third inning to rocket past No. 17 Ashland

“It was all a two-out rally, which was awesome,” Ortiz said of the Blue & Blue’s five-run third inning. “It just shows how much these seniors commit to the team and the energy they provide us . . . I’m amazed by the work they put in, and they showed it today.”

Moments after senior Braylin Gonzalez clubbed a two-run double that hit the football goalpost in deep center field on the No. 15 Blue & Blue’s home turf in Jamaica Plain, classmate Jeff Soto drilled a two-run homer to left-center. English’s two hardest-hit balls all year, per head coach Christian Ortiz, propelled the Blue & Blue to an 11-1 five-inning win over No. 17 Ashland.

In a matter of seconds, English High’s lead over Ashland went from 2-1 to 6-1 on Monday afternoon.

The Blue & Blue (14-0) knocked four consecutive extra-base hits in the third and added four runs in the fourth to pull away and exact a little revenge: Last year, the Clockers (10-5) won 10-1 in Ashland.

On Monday, senior Nanfer Duarte excelled with nine strikeouts over five innings for the Blue & Blue. The Clockers (10-5) jumped on him with a pair of hits in the first, but he surrendered just two more the rest of the way. At one point, between the first and third innings, the UMass Boston-bound righty struck out six Clockers in a row.

Ortiz said Duarte, who took the loss against Ashland last season, wanted the ball Monday.

“This is what he’s been waiting for,” Ortiz said. “He was super locked in.”

Soto (Worcester State) hit English’s first round-tripper at home this spring. The wall in left is 369 feet at the foul pole, so Ortiz estimated Soto’s drive went at least 380 feet, but likely more. He also drove in another run with a single in the fourth.

Gonzalez (Eastern Nazarene) drove in two and scored twice, Justin Peguero (Dayton) scored three runs and ripped a triple in the first, and David Castillo knocked in a pair.