Notre Dame-Hingham girls’ lacrosse’s sister act is paying off

“When you get to reflect on your experiences, your sibling is a big part of your enjoyment in that experience,” Frank McGinnis said.

She was a senior when her sister, Alex , was a freshman at Westwood, then again at Northwestern University. Sometimes in the moment, Frank McGinnis said, it’s easy to not think too much about the connection, hold siblings more accountable than others, and demand more from them.

Notre Dame-Hingham girls’ lacrosse coach Meredith Frank McGinnis knows first-hand how special it is to compete alongside one’s sister.

Now, Frank McGinnis is proudly leading an NDA team with three sets of sisters. Senior defender Emma Watts and freshman midfielder Taylor Watts (Cohasset); sophomore midfielder Ava Orlando and freshman defender Elle Orlando (Westwood); and senior goalie Summer Foraste and freshman attack Paige Foraste (Hingham).

Three other catalysts, senior captain Alexa Kenney (two sisters), junior Jane Hilsabeck (two sisters), and sophomore Lucy Wilson (one sister) all watched their older siblings compete for NDA. On a team with elite athletes from the South Shore and beyond, the savvy and surging No. 1 Cougars (16-0) believe having that built-in chemistry pays major dividends.

“I think we’re really lucky to have that sort of camaraderie, that sort of love, and that sort of support that’s so innate in a sibling just ooze through our team,” Frank McGinnis said.

Notre Dame-Hingham coach Meredith Frank McGinnis knows the special bond between sisters on the field, having played with her sister, Alex, at Westwood and Northwestern. DebeeTlumacki

She’s coached dozens of sisters over the years, but even for NDA, three sets on one team is unusual, if not unprecedented. Frank McGinnis said each duo brings something unique, and it’s easy to recognize their like-minded energy is contagious.

Frank McGinnis described the Watts sisters as “so inquisitive” and players who ask excellent questions. If someone’s thinking it, Frank McGinnis said, Emma Watts is asking it.

Taylor Watts said having her sister to look up to, and trusting their pre-existing bond, has been crucial in helping her adjust to the rigors of varsity lacrosse. She plays offense, and Emma plays defense, so they often go head-to-head in the backyard to test their skills. When they match up against each other in practice, they can’t help but smile.

Emma said their battles have helped make Taylor much more aggressive and confident. Taylor added that competing against players three years older isn’t foreign because she’s done it her whole life.

“Tensions are high,” Emma Watts said. “We’re very competitive with each other.”

Junior Jane Hilsabeck's two older sisters played for the Cougars. DebeeTlumacki

The Orlandos, who play three sports together, are used to wreaking havoc side-by-side. On the basketball court, Ava is a bouncy, versatile, All-Scholastic guard who has already eclipsed 1,000 career points. Elle is a sharpshooter who isn’t afraid of the moment.

While basketball will always be their go-to sport, they love spending time together on the lacrosse field as well. Ava, often face-guarded on the court, enjoys returning the favor on the field. She said playing defense in lacrosse helps her in basketball, and vice-versa.

She and Elle “read each other’s minds” and have the ability to see plays develop through their own lens and the lens of the other. Frank McGinnis highlighted their athleticism and versatility and credited them for supporting each other and the entire team.

“I love playing with my sister and playing all three sports with her, but I really see everyone on this team as a sister,” Ava Orlando said. “That’s the culture coach Meredith and our captains have established.”

Ava Orlando, who has surpassed 1,000 points as a basketball player, battles with a Franklin defender for possession. DebeeTlumacki

Summer Foraste has shined as a goalie, stepping up after Raegan White fueled the Cougars to a championship last spring. Paige, a shifty and skilled player with an accurate shot, has flaunted her potential offensively early in her career.

“They’re such hardworking and encouraging student-athletes,” Frank McGinnis said. “Never a bad day, never without a smile. Their positivity just truly resonates through our team.”

As the Cougars try to go back-to-back in Division 2, they’ll rely on many sisters who have either reached the pinnacle themselves or seen their older sibling do so.

People often ask Frank McGinnis how the program finds success every season, and she reminds them to direct that question to the players, because they’re the ones who make it happen.

“The culture of our program is just so understood when you see your older sibling live it,” Frank McGinnis said. “When they get to high school, they’ve already seen the expectation and witnessed the experience. It’s their turn.”

While Paige Foraste plays attack, her older sister Summer is NDA's goalie. DebeeTlumacki

Quick sticks

▪ The Sandwich and Nantucket girls’ lacrosse programs have been neck and neck atop the Cape & Islands standings all spring. The two teams split back-to-back games this past week, with Nantucket securing a 16-12 win on Thursday, followed by an 11-10 Sandwich overtime victory on Sunday.

On Thursday, Nantucket junior Bailey Lower exploded for seven goals and five assists to lead the Whalers to victory. Her sixth tally marked the Vanderbilt commit’s 200th career point.

Sandwich senior midfielder Ryann Cobban was dynamic in both contests, netting five goals in the loss and four in the victory. Quinn Anderson, however, provided the heroics for the Blue Knights on Sunday. The seventh-grader secured the win in overtime with her second tally of the game.

Nantucket and Sandwich are currently ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, in the MIAA’s Division 4 power rankings. Their split week exemplifies the parity within the division.

▪ Masconomet (12-2) has outscored opponents 215-92 this season and has a firm hold on the top spot in the Northeastern Conference. Driving this success are the offensive talents of Emerson Clark, an Endicott commit who has collected a whopping 68 goals and 34 assists, and teammate Taylor Bovardi (48 goals, 60 assists).

▪ A number of Massachusetts products are contributing in the NCAA women’s Division I tournament . . . Former Walpole standout Sydney Scales, now a lockdown defender at Boston College, anchors a defense that held Penn to seven goals in the Eagles’ second-round victory. This season, Scales was named to the IWLCA All-Northeast Region first team as well as the USA Lacrosse All-American team . . . Dylan Amonte, a Thayer graduate from Norwell, has scored 29 goals and added seven assists for top-seeded Northwestern, including a tally in an 8-7 second-round win over Michigan . . . Fellow Wildcat Molly Laliberty, a graduate student from Newburyport, made seven saves in the victory . . . Foxborough grad Sophia DiCenso potted a goal and an assist as Richmond fell to North Carolina.

Games to watch

Tuesday, No. 2 Lincoln-Sudbury at Acton-Boxborough, 4:30 p.m. — The Warriors face one of their tougher tests to date against an A-B squad that’s still in the running for the Dual County Thorpe title.

Wednesday, No. 18 Duxbury at No. 14 Cohasset, 4 p.m. — The Dragons and Skippers have had many common opponents, and they’ll meet here in a game that tends to stay tight.

Thursday, No. 20 Weymouth at Natick, 6:30 p.m. — Natick has a chance at a signature win that could potentially vault it into the Top 20.

Saturday, No. 4 Wellesley at No. 5 Franklin, 11 a.m. — The Raiders jumped ahead of Franklin in the Top 20 this week, but the Panthers have an opportunity to jump right back over Wellesley with a win.

Saturday, Masconomet at Wayland, 11:30 a.m. — The Northeasternn Conference leaders will try to notch an impressive win over a tough Wayland team that leads the Dual County Foley.

Correspondent Olivia Nolan contributed to this story.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.