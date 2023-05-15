A reckoning is on the horizon for crowded Red Sox rotation. Isn’t it?

And yet, despite that statistical suggestion of struggle, the Sox — thanks to the addition of James Paxton to the quintet of Chris Sale, Corey Kluber, Nick Pivetta, Tanner Houck, and Brayan Bello — are currently rolling with a six-man rotation. Sale enjoyed seven days of rest before his start against the Cardinals this past Saturday, and he will get six before he takes the mound in San Diego this coming Saturday.

The Red Sox rotation entered Monday’s game against the Mariners with a 5.76 ERA, third worst in the big leagues. Of the eight teams posting a mark above 5.00, the Sox are the only one with a winning record.

Advertisement

“[Manager Alex Cora] even joked about it. We’re on a college schedule where everyone gets their own day,” Sale said.

But at some point, a rotation crunch feels inevitable — particularly with Garrett Whitlock (ulnar neuritis) set to start a rehab assignment with Triple A Worcester on Tuesday. He will make an additional start on Sunday before a potential return toward the end of the month.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Cora and Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said the Sox haven’t decided whether to stay with the six-man rotation coming out of Thursday’s offday and on the start of a three-city trip. The team likewise hasn’t communicated with starters about a potential reconfiguration.

“From our end you just have to be ready for the next [start]. At one point [the Sox will] have to make decisions. We know we’re getting healthy,” said Cora. “But as far as conversations, we don’t have to do that right now.”

Still, it’s hard not to look ahead and wonder how short a leash some of the current rotation members might have. Who is likely to draw the short straw? The Sox see no need to make that decision yet. And they don’t want to make outing-to-outing judgments.

Advertisement

“Sometimes we get drowned in this glass of water from one outing or one weekend talking about stuff that really doesn’t matter in the sense that, it was [just] a bad weekend,” said Cora.

Still, some things are clear. Sale — dominant over his last three starts — is the cornerstone of the rotation, and the Sox believe he’s benefited considerably in his last two outings from extra rest. Cora made clear the Sox are committed to Paxton (scheduled to start Friday against the Padres) after the veteran’s electrifying return last weekend. He also may benefit from careful handling.

So, there’s no rush to abandon the six-man rotation — but the Sox know that bullpen necessity might force it. And certainly, so long as there are no injuries in the next two weeks, Whitlock’s return is a harbinger of a job change for someone.

Bello showed top-end stuff against Atlanta last week, but the Sox have already demonstrated a willingness to use the flexibility afforded by his minor league options to resolve a rotation crowd. Bello shrugged off the idea he could be pitching for a spot.

“For me, every time I go out to the mound, I’m competing and trying to prove myself. It doesn’t matter if it’s a six-man rotation or not,” Bello said through a translator. “For me, if you don’t have competition, you’re never going to improve. So that’s something that I always take with me to the mound.”

Advertisement

Houck followed a familiar script on Monday against the Mariners, dominating for three innings in his first time through the order, then faltering in his second. He’s bounced between the rotation and bullpen in the past and could end up doing so this year.

Pivetta (2-3, 6.23 ERA) bristled when asked after his last start whether he and other Sox starters are pitching for their spots. He’s struggled, but the Sox and evaluators around the league see him as having the pitch mix of a starter and valuable durability.

“Since day one that we’ve had him, he’s always had tremendous stuff,” said Bloom. “He’s taken the ball literally every single time for us. And for stretches whether last year or obviously at the end of ‘21, he’s shown that he can dominate in the major leagues. Obviously, that consistency hasn’t been there to this point this year, but I don’t see it as being because of differences stuff or what he’s capable of.”

Kluber, who signed a one-year, $10 million deal this winter, is 2-5 with a 6.41 ERA, as well as an alarming 11 homers in 39⅓ innings. But the Sox remain committed to having him make his next scheduled start on Sunday in San Diego, and believe the veteran has the tools to correct course, even as he navigates a faded arsenal.

“This is a guy that understands himself really well, really knows how to manage when something doesn’t turn out the way you want,” said Bloom. “He’s going to be really grinding on it with us to figure out for the next time how to make it better.”

Advertisement

Eventually, however, someone is likely to lose a seat in a game of rotation musical chairs. Cora has alluded to “uncomfortable conversations” that could come in the coming weeks, but the Sox don’t lament the prospect.

“Some of this situation we foresaw coming into the season, knowing in our minds we had more starters than spots. You want to be in that situation, because just as happened out of the chute, some of these guys are going to be unavailable for stretches,” said Bloom. “A lot of these things work themselves out and that’s a way better alternative than being caught way too shorthanded.

“I don’t think competition is a bad thing. But I also think we’ve got to make sure that our guys know we have their back and we’ve got to set this up to do what’s best for the team.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.