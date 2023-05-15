Game 42: Mariners at Red Sox lineups and notes

It was a weekend to forget for the Red Sox, who have now lost five of their last six after they were swept by the Cardinals. It was the third time they were swept this season, and second at Fenway.

It was a bizarre series that saw closer Kenley Jansen, who recorded his 400th career save Wednesday in Atlanta, blow his next two opportunities against St. Louis. He allowed three runs on Friday and Saturday, and was called for three pitching violations in Saturday’s 4-3 loss.

The Sox will look to turn it around this week when they host the Mariners for a three-game series.