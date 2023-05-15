Game 42: Mariners at Red Sox lineups and notes

It was a weekend to forget for the Red Sox, who have now lost five of their last six after they were swept by the Cardinals. It was the third time they were swept this season, and second at Fenway.
It was a bizarre series that saw closer Kenley Jansen, who recorded his 400th career save Wednesday in Atlanta, blow his next two opportunities against St. Louis. He allowed three runs on Friday and Saturday, and was called for three pitching violations in Saturday’s 4-3 loss.
The Sox will look to turn it around this week when they host the Mariners for a three-game series.
Advertisement
Lineups
MARINERS (20-20): TBA
Pitching: RHP George Kirby (4-2, 2.62 ERA)
RED SOX (22-19): TBA
Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (3-2, 5.26 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Mariners vs. Houck: J.P. Crawford 1-3, Ty France 0-3, Teoscar Hernández 0-4, Jarred Kelenic 2-2, Tom Murphy 1-2, AJ Pollock 0-2, Julio Rodríguez 0-2, Eugenio Suárez 0-4
Red Sox vs. Kirby: Rafael Devers 2-5, Kiké Hernández 0-2, Alex Verdugo 2-6
Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 1-11 when scoring fewer than four runs, and 8-15 when their opponent scores first.
Notes: Triston Casas has a 23-game on-base streak, the third-longest active streak in MLB. … In four career appearances (one start) against the Mariners, Houck is 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA. He has 16 strikeouts in 10⅓ innings. … Kirby is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA in two career starts against the Red Sox, allowing 10 runs (eight earned) in 10 innings. He has also surrendered four home runs.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.