Red Sox pitching unravels again in another uncompetitive loss to mark fourth straight defeat

The first four-bagger came in the fifth after Tanner Houck delivered four scoreless frames. Yet Houck’s proven inability to navigate a lineup toward the latter part of his starts loomed.

But Mariners’ catcher Cal Raleigh halted the Sox’ dominance against his club, belting two homers in a 10-1 Seattle win.

The Red Sox had won their last eight of nine games against the Mariners heading into Monday evening’s matchup, dating back to September 2021. The Sox were 6-1 against the Mariners last year, including a four-game sweep at Fenway.

The doom immediately took shape when Eugenio Suarez singled sharply to left, before Raleigh launched a 438-foot two-run shot to give his team a 2-0 lead.

Houck was back on the hill for the sixth, but when Ty France doubled to right and advanced to third on an errant Alex Verdugo throw, Brennan Bernardino immediately began getting hot in the Sox’ bullpen.

Houck walked Julio Rodriguez, and Cora called on Bernardino, who got Jarred Kelenic to ground into a fielder’s choice, but the run from third scored. Bernardino struck out Eugenio Suarez, but that brought Raleigh to the plate again with two outs and he leaned on a first pitch-sinker, launching another towering shot, this one traveling 434 feet to left-center.

The Sox bats went cold in the team’s three-game set against the Cardinals that ended in a three-game sweep. That remained true into Monday night when the Sox scored just one run against Mariners starter George Kirby in his 6 ⅔ innings of work when Rafael Devers laced an RBI double to left field in the sixth.

After Kirby exited with two on and two outs, reliever Gabe Speier hit pinch-hitter Rob Refsndyer to load the bases. Verdugo swung at the first pitch he saw, lining out softly to third baseman Suarez to end the threat.

