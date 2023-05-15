Red Sox reliever John Schreiber leaves game, likely bound for injured list with lat issue as bullpen keeps losing arms

“I’m frustrated obviously that I can’t compete for however long,” Schreiber said. “We’re going to evaluate tomorrow and get some really good results. We’ll see what happens.”

Manager Alex Cora said after the game that Schreiber will go on the 15-day injured list, further shortening an already depleted bullpen.

John Schreiber left Monday night’s game with right lat tightness in the top of the seventh inning against the Mariners.

Schreiber took over for Brennan Bernardino and struck out Ty France for the second out of the inning with his team trailing, 5-1. Schreiber, however, could not complete the frame, leaving the field with Sox trainer Brandon Henry after delivering a strike to Julio Rodriguez.

Advertisement

“It tightened up pretty good there,” said Schreiber, who said the tightness in his shoulder has lingered through the year.

He’s uncertain if he will undergo an MRI or not, reiterating that he will know more Tuesday.

The Sox also optioned Bernardino following Monday’s outing. The Sox will have to make two moves (one could be added to the 40-man roster) in order to fill the two spots.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.