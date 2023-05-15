Ryan Brasier’s time with the Red Sox came to a disappointing end, but his tenure wasn’t without its high points

Cora added that despite Brasier’s struggles — highlighted by his 5.11 ERA over the last five seasons — he should be celebrated for what he did for the Sox in 2018 when he posted a 1.60 ERA, helping the club win a World Series after being a non-roster invitee to spring training that year. After missing much of the season in 2021, Brasier helped punch the Sox’ ticket to the postseason at the end of the year, pitching in four consecutive games without allowing a run.

“We needed to make a move and it was as simple as that,” Alex Cora said prior to Monday night’s series opener against the Mariners.

After struggling for much of the last five seasons, the Red Sox designated Ryan Brasier for assignment following Sunday night’s loss to the Cardinals, in which Brasier pitched 2 ⅓ innings and yielded three runs (all earned). Brasier held a 7.29 ERA this season, and with the Sox getting healthier, adding Joely Rodríguez to the fold after he missed the start of the 2023 season with an oblique strain, Brasier was the odd man out.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“A lot of people are crushing him,” Cora said. “A lot of people wanted to get rid of this guy in the offseason. But he didn’t have a job in ‘18. No guarantees he would make a minor league team.

Advertisement

“You make the team. You pitch for a World Series. You contribute. You pitch four games in a row during the last week of the season in ‘21. That’s definitely good. He struggled and we stayed with him all the way to the end. It just didn’t work out.”

Cora said Rodríguez was available Monday if need be. The lefthander signed a one-year deal with a team option for the second year. The Sox are in need of depth in that area, particularly with Richard Bleier’s struggles.

Advertisement

“He’s a lefty that can get lefties and righties [out],” Cora said. “We’ll get him in the mix little by little. He’s available today. We were very excited to get him in the offseason. When he’s in the zone, it’s hard to hit. And we just got to make sure we get him in the zone.”

Mic’d up

Triston Casas was miked up for the first time in his career during ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast against the Cardinals.

Casas, known for his eccentric personality, wore a microphone during the bottom of the third inning of the Red Sox’ eventual 9-1 loss, and called it a new — and good — experience. But it was one that required a high-level of focus to both the game and the broadcast.

That wasn’t easy.

“I’ve never really done that in the middle of the game,” Casas said. “I felt like there were pitches I wasn’t paying attention to because they were saying stuff to me that I was trying to catch. So, I felt like there were pitches that if a ball would have come my way, I might have been caught off guard. But there were also times where I was engaged and I was focused, but I was also talking and I felt like I didn’t know what I was talking about. My answers weren’t resonating with myself because I was focused.”

You saw Casas interact with players as they reached base, including superstar Nolan Arenado. Casas asked Arenado if they could do a jersey swap at the end of the game, to which Arenado agreed. But Casas withdrew his initial request.

Advertisement

“I told him later in the game that I was just doing it for the mike,” Casas intimated. “Hopefully I get one, one of these years.”

Hernández on the mend

Kiké Hernández (left hamstring tightness) is considered day-to-day. Hernández was out of the lineup Monday for the second night in a row after trying to leg out a double play in the sixth inning Saturday.

“That’s what happens when you hit too many ground balls and you try to run faster than you can at first base,” said Hernández. “I could probably play but it wouldn’t be smart to run at 100 percent. But knowing myself, I tend to forget about those things. Better to be safe than to go out there and [for it to] blow out. Then, instead of missing two or three days, to miss a month. So, it’s just precautionary.”

Hernández is hitting .234/.292/.348 with three homers. His nine errors at shortstop were the most in the majors entering Monday.

Kutter Crawford (hamstring) and starter Garrett Whitlock (right ulnar neuritis) will pitch Tuesday for Triple A Worcester. The Sox are hopeful Crawford will rejoin the big league club for their upcoming road series against the Padres.

Whitlock will pitch again Sunday before the team makes a decision on what’s next for the righthander.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.