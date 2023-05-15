Teuvo Teravainen getting close to an on-ice return for Carolina

It’s unclear exactly when he might be ready to play, though his return would be a lift for a team that has kept advancing despite injuries to top-line forwards.

The Carolina Hurricanes forward has shed his no-contact jersey and participated in a full practice Monday ahead of the Eastern Conference final against Florida. Teravainen hasn’t played since he suffered a hand injury in Game 2 of the first-round series against the New York Islanders.

“I think I’m pretty much ready to go,” Teravainen said after Monday’s practice. “So whenever coach puts me out there, I’ll be good.”

Rod Brind’Amour wouldn’t say definitively when that would be, though he noted the extra rest from the series schedule — still unset as of Monday’s practice — could help.

“He’s healthy enough,” Brind’Amour said. “It’s just whether or not he can play. ... I’m not going to throw him in if he can’t shoot.”

Teravainen was hurt when New York’s Jean-Gabriel Pageau struck the forward’s hands in an uncalled slashing penalty, with an angry Brind’Amour saying Pageau “absolutely tomahawk chops him, absolutely.”

At the time, Brind’Amour had said Teravainen had a broken hand that would require surgery. More specifically, the injury turned out to be Teravainen’s left thumb, evidenced by the thick pinkish-brown scar running through the center and along the length of his thumb that was visible as he spoke to reporters in the locker room.

He had recently returned to skating with a few teammates and had been building up his on-ice work. On Monday, that meant rotating in on the penalty kill and other stretches of practice.

Wednesday marks four weeks since the April 19 injury, with surgery following the next day.

“It’s kind of crazy, I thought for sure I was done [for the playoffs],” Teravainen said. “But the doctors made a really good job and it looks like I’m getting back pretty soon. ... The boys have done a really good job playing really good hockey. It’s tough to watch games from the outside. You always want to be helping, but they’ve done a really good job.”

The Hurricanes entered the playoffs with concerns about the offense after losing forwards Max Pacioretty and Andrei Svechnikov to season-ending injuries. Carolina had acquired Pacioretty in an offseason trade from Vegas to improve its scoring depth among the top six forwards, while Svechnikov is a physical presence who has been a core piece in the team’s current five-year run of playoff appearances.

Teravainen’s injury only compounded those worries as a top-line forward and strong passer who is also valuable on the penalty kill. But the Hurricanes have rolled along regardless in returning to the Stanley Cup semifinals for the first time since 2019.

Carolina’s penalty kill is ranked No. 1 among all playoff teams (90 percent), with the Hurricanes tallying more shorthanded goals (four) than power-play goals allowed (three).

As for the offense, Carolina has seen an uptick in its offensive production for the playoffs (3.64) from the regular season (3.20) behind a collective approach. That produced a dozen different goal scorers, including four players with three each, in the five-game series against the New Jersey Devils.

Teravainen can only help both areas once Brind’Amour and team medical staff are certain he’s ready.

“I saw he switched jerseys today so obviously a good sign,” Carolina captain Jordan Staal said. “And just in general, him skating around, he looks great. I’m sure he’s feeling good and starting to move towards getting in the lineup. ... He’s been a big part of our group for a long time and he’s a heck of a player, so we’ll take him when we can.”

Vegas extends Edmonton’s, Canada’s Cup drought

The Vegas Golden Knights are back in familiar territory in the Western Conference final. Jonathan Marchessault scored three goals for his second career postseason hat trick as the Golden Knights beat the Edmonton Oilers, 5-2, in Game 6 of their second-round series Sunday night to reach the semifinal round for the fourth time in the franchise’s six-year history.

Reilly Smith and William Karlsson also scored for the Golden Knights, and Ivan Barbashev had two assists. Adin Hill finished with 39 saves in his third career playoff start.

“I’ve worked very hard my whole life to get to the NHL and to be here,” the 27-year-old Hill said. “It’s exciting being on a team that’s this good and has chance to really do it all, I’m grateful and I’m excited about it.”

Vegas will next face the winner of Monday night’s Game 7 between Dallas and Seattle.

The Golden Knights still have half a dozen players from the team that reached the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season in 2017-18.

“We have a lot of older guys on the team that have been through a lot of situations,” Marchessault said. “We don’t panic. It’s one of our strengths and it’s definitely going to help in the future.”

Connor McDavid and Warren Foegele scored early in the first period for Edmonton, which led, 2-1, less than three minutes into the game. Stuart Skinner gave up four goals on 17 shots through two periods, and Jack Campbell stopped all four shots he faced in the third.

The Oilers fell short of returning to the conference final for the second straight year after losing to eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado a year ago.

“It hurts,” Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl said with a shaking voice. “It’s tough to find words right now. When you start a season, you’re in it to win it. We’re at that stage. If you don’t complete that, it feels like a failure or a wasted year almost. It hurts.”

Edmonton’s loss officially extended the drought for a Canadian team winning the Cup to 30 years since Montreal won in 1993.