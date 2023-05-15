Victor Wembanyama about to learn his NBA destination, with the draft lottery on Tuesday

“I’ve seen Victor play twice in person and twice on television,” Douglas, who has been working near Paris, told The Associated Press. “And I went specifically to just see him play.”

He’s gone to a couple French league games in recent weeks for one reason: Victor Wembanyama , the 7-foot-3 French phenom who is already capturing the basketball world’s imagination and attention.

Academy Award winner Michael Douglas loves basketball. He’s a big Miami fan, mainly because of his relationship with Heat President Pat Riley. He’s followed the game for decades.

As Douglas said in his famous role as Gordon Gekko, “I wanna know where he goes.”

So does everybody else. Finally, the answer is coming. On Tuesday night, Chicago plays host to the NBA draft lottery, an event where 14 ping-pong balls go into a hopper, and the numbers of the first four balls to pop out will be matched to a combination assigned to a team.

That team wins the No. 1 pick. Spoiler alert: They’ll use it to choose Wembanyama on June 22.

“Pray for Victor,” Houston owner Tilman Fertitta told Houston television station KPRC back in February at a Mardi Gras celebration, when the Rockets were in the second half of their dreadful season and with the team well on its way to the lottery at that point.

He didn’t say Wembanyama. He didn’t have to. Everybody knows what he meant.

The Rockets, Spurs, and Pistons all have the best chance of landing Wembanyama — 14 percent apiece.

The odds decrease a bit as one goes down the line of the other lottery hopefuls: Charlotte (12.5 percent), Portland (10.5), Orlando (9), Indiana (6.8), Washington (6.7), Utah (4.5), Dallas (3), Chicago (1.8), Oklahoma City (1.7), Toronto (1), and New Orleans (0.5).

NBA rules prohibit teams from discussing draft-eligible players publicly, until they’re announced as candidates for the draft. Key word there: publicly. They’ve all been talking among themselves about Wembanyama for a couple of years now, trying to find the new ways to describe a skyscraper of a teen who can shoot, pass, dribble, and defend.

So have a ton of NBA players, even the game’s biggest stars. LeBron James famously called Wembanyama “an alien,” and Giannis Antetokounmpo — who said he enjoyed hearing that Wembanyama counts him among his favorite players — insisted that the kid should make immediate impact in the NBA.

“At the end of the day, as we know, NBA players also will want to make sure that when someone gets so much hype, that they let him know what it's about,” NBA great and soon-to-be Basketball Hall of Famer Pau Gasol said. “He's going to be challenged. But great players thrive off of challenge, right? So, I expect him to continue to progress and continue to get better and continue to show why people are so excited about him at this point.”

76ers have questions looming

Trust the Process?

Joel Embiid doesn’t even trust his teammates. At least the ones not named James Harden, just the players that he deemed didn’t rise to the occasion for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Yet, when the 76ers truly needed Embiid to play like an MVP, where was he?

Embiid scored just 15 points in Game 7 against Boston in a landmark defeat that thrust the franchise into its most pivotal offseason since 2013 when it launched the decade-long program toward a championship.

Doc Rivers might not come back. Harden, too.

Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl. Bryce Harper took the Phillies to the World Series. Embiid’s legacy in Philly is quickly getting stamped as a second-round kind of guy.

Embiid is smart enough to realize that if he has any shot at a championship, he needs Harden — or at least another star — by his side. Harden has a player option for next season.

“I’m gonna stay out of it. But I still believe that me and him, we got the chance to win,” Embiid said. “It’s going to take more than us. We’ve all got to look at ourselves. I got be better and I will be better. That’s what I’m focused on. All of us, we got to come back and find ways to just keep improving and help the team. We can’t win alone, I can’t win alone, me and James, we just can’t win alone. That’s why basketball is played five-on-five. So, we just need everyone to just try to keep finding ways to get better.”

Embiid’s critique was quickly ripped by fans, media, even fellow NBA players, who questioned why the All-Star needed to drag his teammates into the muck after his disappearing act the last two games was a huge reason for the early exit. Embiid won his second straight scoring title at 33.1 points but averaged — while he played through a sprained right knee — 23.7 points in nine playoff games. The drop-off is the largest by that year’s MVP in NBA history.

Philly has lost five times in the second round with Embiid. The Sixers, who haven’t won a championship since 1983, churned through Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler and other insignificant Embiid wingmen until they thought they hit the bull’s-eye last season with Harden.

Harden, who turns 34 in August, comes with his own baggage. He scored 45 points in Game 1 and 42 in Game 4 victories but was 0 for 6 on 3s in Game 2 and Game 6 losses and scored only nine points in Game 7. Harden went scoreless in the second half Sunday.

“I know we’ve got to point somewhere, right? But I thought James, in particular, he was trying to do the right things tonight,” Rivers said. “I really did.”