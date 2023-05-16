GBH News to end weekly arts and culture show

After a decade on the air, “Open Studio,” the weekly arts and culture show hosted by Jared Bowen, is calling it quits, part of a broader shift in the GBH News broadcast lineup that the media organization says will make way for new programming and expanded coverage of local arts and culture.
The half-hour show, which Bowen has hosted since 2013, will air its last episode on June 2. Bowen will remain with the organization.
“We’ve had the privilege of showcasing the depth and breadth of Boston’s incredible arts and culture scene through Jared’s eyes,” GBH president and CEO Susan Goldberg said in a statement. “We will be building on that strength as well as on GBH’s long legacy as a leader in culture content. GBH continues to be deeply committed to covering the local scene.”
The media organization provided scant details on its plans for new arts and culture coverage, saying only that it is developing programming and coverage for multiple formats, including audio, video, and online.
A GBH spokeswoman said the organization plans to announce details of its plans this summer, adding Bowen will “absolutely continue to play a key role in GBH arts coverage going forward.”
“GBH News is uniquely positioned to elevate our excellent culture unit to present original, timely, distinctive, and diverse local arts stories and conversations,” Pam Johnston, GBH’s general manager for news, said in a statement. “We will be tapping into our entire GBH News Culture team as well as other GBH talent whose work is at the intersection of culture and local news.”
Other changes to the broadcast lineup include “Stories from the Stage,” a GBH and WORLD series, will transition June 4 to a weekly radio program airing Sundays at 8 p.m.
“The Takeaway,” a WNYC show that currently airs weekday afternoons, will end its run on June 2. It will be replaced by the second hour of WAMU’s “1A.”
Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @malcolmgay.