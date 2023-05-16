GBH News to end weekly arts and culture show

After a decade on the air, “Open Studio,” the weekly arts and culture show hosted by Jared Bowen, is calling it quits, part of a broader shift in the GBH News broadcast lineup that the media organization says will make way for new programming and expanded coverage of local arts and culture.

The half-hour show, which Bowen has hosted since 2013, will air its last episode on June 2. Bowen will remain with the organization.

“We’ve had the privilege of showcasing the depth and breadth of Boston’s incredible arts and culture scene through Jared’s eyes,” GBH president and CEO Susan Goldberg said in a statement. “We will be building on that strength as well as on GBH’s long legacy as a leader in culture content. GBH continues to be deeply committed to covering the local scene.”