Side characters have a say in season 3 of ‘The Great’

Huzzah! “The Great” returned for its third season last week, and it remains one of my favorites. Some readers have made it clear over the years that the Hulu comedy is too profane and loose with history for their tastes; but for fans, those qualities are part of the pleasure. “The Great” is a bawdy satire, first and foremost, of politics, monarchy, sexism, marriage, and sexual repression. It’s raucous — but then it also manages to stir up some honest feeling, particularly in the turbulent marriage of Peter (Nicholas Hoult) and Catherine (Elle Fanning).
The season opens after Catherine tries to kill Peter but accidentally stabs his lookalike, Pugachev (also Hoult), who figures significantly into this season’s plotline. That almost-murder — triggered by the sex he was having with her mother, who fell to her death in flagrante — doesn’t get in the way of the couple’s love. They continue to amuse each other with their eccentricities, and Fanning and Hoult continue to shine in their roles, expertly playing off each other. Fanning does manic, funny, grief-filled, and lusty, and sometimes all of them at once. Hoult has managed to bring all kinds of layers to his royal fool.
This season allows some of the side characters, and the actors who play them, to stand out. Belinda Bromilow’s Aunt Elizabeth is always about the castle, to offer Catherine tactical advice and to spy on members of the court as they have sex. She is comically sex-positive, at the other end of the spectrum from Adam Godley’s Archbishop Archie, who whips himself for his longings. He’s always scheming, like most of those who linger around the queen. Phoebe Fox, as Catherine’s former best friend, is on hand, too, loving Peter’s loyal best friend Gigor (Gwilym Lee) while married to a fussy 12-year-old.
Playful, deeply irreverent, twisted, moving, and, this season, defined by one or two powerful twists, “The Great” is true to its title. By the way, all 10 episodes of season three are aleady available on Hulu.
Matthew Gilbert