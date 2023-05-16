Side characters have a say in season 3 of ‘The Great’

Huzzah! “The Great” returned for its third season last week, and it remains one of my favorites. Some readers have made it clear over the years that the Hulu comedy is too profane and loose with history for their tastes; but for fans, those qualities are part of the pleasure. “The Great” is a bawdy satire, first and foremost, of politics, monarchy, sexism, marriage, and sexual repression. It’s raucous — but then it also manages to stir up some honest feeling, particularly in the turbulent marriage of Peter (Nicholas Hoult) and Catherine (Elle Fanning).

The season opens after Catherine tries to kill Peter but accidentally stabs his lookalike, Pugachev (also Hoult), who figures significantly into this season’s plotline. That almost-murder — triggered by the sex he was having with her mother, who fell to her death in flagrante — doesn’t get in the way of the couple’s love. They continue to amuse each other with their eccentricities, and Fanning and Hoult continue to shine in their roles, expertly playing off each other. Fanning does manic, funny, grief-filled, and lusty, and sometimes all of them at once. Hoult has managed to bring all kinds of layers to his royal fool.