Yes, it’s AI-based, but Spotify’s DJ deserves to be heard

Now Spotify, the music streaming service, is trying to resuscitate the idea of the DJ, with an assist from super-realistic synthetic voice technology and artificial intelligence. If you summon Spotify’s new DJ feature, you’ll be greeted by someone named X, who can call you by name, and pull up “some songs you’ve been vibing to.” X will occasionally introduce you to new artists similar to ones you’ve played in the past, tip you off to new albums coming out, or kid you. On April Fool’s Day this year, X cued up a string of Gregorian chants, introducing them as music “that was tearing up the charts 1,100 years ago.”

But the heyday of the DJ was in the 20th century, before the arrival of MP3s, iTunes, and a zillion satellite stations that let you soak in psychedelic rock or Johann Sebastian Bach all day long.

If you grew up spinning the radio dial rather than clicking on playlists, stations like WFNX and WBCN, and disc jockeys like Eric in the Evening, Julie Kramer, and Ron Della Chiesa picked the music that entered your head — and shared what they knew about it.

Much of the technology behind Spotify DJ, which launched on the company’s mobile app in February and its desktop app earlier this month, was developed by Spotify’s Boston office, located just across the plaza from City Hall. The office traces back to a 2014 acquisition that Spotify, based in Stockholm, Sweden, made of a local startup called The Echo Nest. The Echo Nest had developed the technology that now underpins Spotify’s music recommendations, whether the personalized Daily Mixes it creates for users, or the Discover Weekly playlist of “new music and deep cuts picked just for you,” as the service describes it. (The Echo Nest’s two founders and its former CEO, Jim Lucchese, have since left the company.)

Spotify wouldn’t divulge exactly how many people work in the Boston office, though facilities coordinator Jennifer Vilsaint mentioned that on Thursdays, when free lunch is available and many teams hold meetings in the office, about 70 people typically come in. Spotify employees can choose whether they are “house mix” or “office mix,” which indicates where they prefer to work, says Ziad Sultan, the company’s vice president of personalization. (Choosing to be more home-based means the company sends you similar equipment as to what you’d find in a Spotify office.)

Sultan, who joined Spotify from Google in 2019, has an important gig at the company: creating what he says are “515 million individual Spotifys” — one for each user, he says. (Of those, 205 million pay for the premium service, with the remainder using the free, ad-supported version.) The better Spotify’s suggestions are for music, podcasts, and audiobooks, the more you’ll listen, or the longer you’ll stick around as a subscriber.

The DJ feature, currently available only to paying subscribers in the US and Canada, adds a voice to explain what’s coming next, and why Spotify is choosing to play a particular song. That voice belongs to a human who works for Spotify, Xavier Jernigan, but he’s not actually recording intros and segues. Technology from another company that Spotify bought, London-based Sonantic, created a digital double of Jernigan’s voice, so that he can greet you by name when you start up the DJ feature, or even weave in recent news, like when the virtual X honored Harry Belafonte after the artist’s death in April. “As we were building it, the voice was so realistic that nobody understood that it was an AI, and that he hadn’t recorded the sentence,” Sultan says. So now, when you first click the DJ feature, X introduces himself as “your own personal AI DJ.” A group of writers, including Jernigan, get together several times a week to create new patter.

“One of the core principles for DJ is that it gets [the listener], and it gets music culture,” says Emily Galloway, senior director of personalization design. “Ultimately, we are trying to drive connection with music.” Galloway says that in general, DJ does three things: serves up “familiar favorites,” helps you discover new music, and pulls up blasts from the past — songs you may not have listened to in a while.

For me, the AI DJ has become my default mode of listening to Spotify, because of the curiosity factor of what it might play next — versus listening to a single artist or a curated playlist I’ve heard many times before. Even though Spotify explains that DJ is still in beta mode, I’m eager for it to start doing a little more talking: a weather forecast, some sports scores, maybe a mention of who’s playing at the clubs near me this week. (Yes, maybe I miss the glory days of FM radio. I would not mind winning some tickets to a show at the Worcester Centrum just by being the seventh caller.)

It’s not hard to find radio industry veterans who are hostile to the idea that the Spotify algorithm is now in charge of what you listen to. “Spotify is like McDonald’s,” says TJ Connelly. “It’s legally food, but you shouldn’t live on it.” Connelly is the in-house DJ for the Boston Bruins and the New England Patriots, briefly worked for alternative station WFNX, and he also runs an online radio station called Uncertain.fm. “The human connection part of radio is clearly important,” Connelly says, “because Spotify is doing their best to fake it.”

Uncertain.fm lets Connelly and other DJs, like longtime WBCN and WZLX host Anngelle Wood, pick the songs that play during their time slots, and talk in their actual human voices between them. But Connelly has also been working on technology he calls Worbler, which lets people put together sets of music in advance, and have an intentionally robotic-sounding voice handle the chatter, for time slots they don’t want to host live.

Spotify’s AI DJ isn’t likely to put a lot of human DJs out of work, says Bradley Jay, largely because industry consolidation, automation, and the shift to online listening have already done that over the last decade or so. People earning a living as radio DJs “is over,” says Jay, who started in Boston radio at WBCN in 1981, later did late nights on WBZ, and still hosts a show on WZBC, the Boston College radio station, called “Ignore the Machine.”

We talked a bit about the concept of a company owning a DJ’s voice, and being able to use it in perpetuity. Spotify spokesperson Brittney LeRoy did not want to get specific about the terms of Jernigan’s arrangement, but she said that in addition to being an employee, “he has a separate deal as a voice actor” with Spotify. Jay said that he wouldn’t oppose the notion of having his voice digitized for the ages, though he wouldn’t want it to get too political, or be used to narrate snuff films.

What about promoting a new Barry Manilow greatest hits album with gusto? “Absolutely,” he said. “For the right amount.”

Scott Kirsner can be reached at kirsner@pobox.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottKirsner.