FoMu’s popsicles are parties on a stick

FoMu, the scoop shop chain that churns plant-based ice cream, recently introduced popsicles. The novelty frozen treats made with FoMu’s coconut milk-based flavors have generous layers of texture and crunch.

For one, strawberry ice cream is dipped in white chocolate and dusted with gluten-free cake crumbs and freeze-dried strawberries for a strawberry shortcake-like popsicle. The peanut butter pop is exuberantly nutty, with a thick sheet of ice cream made from Teddie peanut butter, then dipped in dark chocolate, topped with gluten-free crumbled brownies, and a chocolate ganache drizzle. A birthday cake popsicle was a party on a stick. Cake batter ice cream is dipped in vegan white chocolate, covered in crumbles of gluten-free vanilla cake, and speckled with rainbow sprinkles. The brand will likely surprise you over the season with new combinations and flavors ($9 each).