Lansdowne Street Country Crawl shuts down street for all-day country music in bars and other venues

The Lansdowne Street Country Crawl is returning for its second annual festival on May 20, beginning at 10 a.m. The same five Fenway neighborhood venues — Loretta’s Last Call, Bill’s Bar, The Lansdowne Pub, Bleacher Bar, and Game On — will host 16 acts in partnership with country radio station 101.7 The Bull.

Last year, Lansdowne Street became its own country music festival for a day. Twenty-four local and national performers gathered to play for 1,500 music fans, according to Myles Kopka, general manager at Lyons Group .

Kopka, one of the organizers, highlighted national headlining country singer-songwriters Martin and Cam. “Their vocals are out of this world, so we’re super lucky and excited to have them be a part of this,” he said.

Ryan — who is also performing — is a singer-songwriter from Methuen. She describes her music as “country with a little pop flair” and will be singing original songs as well as covers from some of her favorite artists.

“Boston has always been my home,” said Ryan, who will perform at Bill’s Bar from 4 to 8 p.m.. She added that Bostonians have a “welcoming vibe,” and “people really want to listen to your music.”

Brobst, a country singer-songwriter, is from the North Shore and holds the title of 2022 New England Music Awards Female Performer of the Year. It will be her second time performing at the festival, where she’ll be singing “Red Wine on My Mind,” “Ghost” from her first EP, and other originals.

“Our live performance is just really rocking and really full of energy and emotion,” she said. “We love to tell our stories with our songs.” Brobst will be playing at Loretta’s Last Call with her band from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Kopka said the crawl hopes to bring in 2,500 music lovers this year.

Participants — who must be 21+ — can opt for general admission or purchase VIP tickets, which include swag, a special cocktail list, line privileges, and a meet and greet with the national headliners, said Kopka.

Everyone, regardless of ticket tiers, will also have the opportunity to learn how to line dance from a professional instructor during the crawl, he said.

Ticket pickup starts at 10 a.m. and the first musicians will begin at 10:30 a.m. Kopka said the crawl will conclude at around 8:30 p.m.

“It’s such a great event,” said Ryan. “Getting all these country music artists together in one place, it’s kind of turning Lansdowne Street into our own little Broadway in Nashville.”

Lansdowne Street Country Crawl. May 20, 10 a.m. $35–100. Lansdowne Street. tickets.lineleap.com

