A Northampton arts festival, a poncho for chilly times, and a gravel race for all ages

More than 200 juried artists from across the country gather in Northampton on Memorial Day Weekend to share their ceramics, painting, glass, jewelry, woodworking, and other original works. The Paradise City Arts Festival takes place inside three spacious buildings connected by covered walkways at the Three County Fairgrounds right off Route 9. You’ll also find mixed-media works, photographs, large-scale sculptures, furniture, metal works, and wearable art. Look for the massive dining tent on the grassy lawn surrounded by outdoor sculptures where you can enjoy food by local chefs, the craft cocktail bar, and the “With Flying Colors!” an exhibition inspired by Paul Gauguin’s quote, “Color! What a deep and mysterious language, the language of dreams.” The event’s Silent Art Auction benefits the International Language Institute of Massachusetts, which provides free English classes for new residents from around the world. ILI will offer free quick-immersion Spanish classes each day for festival goers. Also, don’t miss the clay sculpture workshops for children (and the young at heart) run by Alan and Rosemary Bennett, who are known for their life-size, realistic renditions of fish and sea creatures. The festival runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 28, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 29. Admission free for 12 and under, $8 for students, and $14 for 13 and older in advance or $16 at the door. Free parking and free color program with admission. www.paradisecityarts.com

The FoCo Fondo gravel bike race takes part in Fort Collins, Colo., July 23, featuring races ranging from 12 to 118 miles for riders of all ages. Josh Weinberg

An all-inclusive, all-age gravel race

Many parents understand the challenges of getting “kid coverage” so they can take part in fun races and events. The organizers of Colorado’s FoCo Fondo get it. That’s why they offer childcare for participants of this Fort Collins-based gravel race on July 23. The race, part of the Colorado Summer of Gravel Series and sponsored by the city’s New Belgium Brewing (makers of Fat Tire), is expected to draw about 2,000 riders from ages 3 to 82 who will compete in 12-, 32-, 53-, and 118-mile routes. Most of these routes cross “rolling” terrain that once belonged to the local Cheyenne and Arapaho. The 12-mile untimed option works great for newer riders and families, since it follows the town’s relatively flat bike paths (with some gentle crushed gravel) and offers cool places to explore along the way (enjoy views of the Poudre River and Riverbend Ponds). The longer routes take riders on scenic journeys outside of town — with between 1,300 and 7,232 feet of elevation gain — and offer prizes and medals to winners of these chip-timed races. The 118-mile race includes a $9,000 prize purse split between the top men, women, and nonbinary riders — and an iconic bolo tie for riders who meet the cutoff time at the finish. Last year, 34 percent of race entrants were women (when the industry average ranges between 10 and 15 percent) and 2 percent were nonbinary. This year’s new Hitch-A-Ride initiative encourages carpooling, shuttles, and two-wheel transport to and from the race in the name of climate change and community building. $50-$165 for adults, depending on race length; half-price for teens, and free for kids. www.focofondo.com

Therm-a-Rest’s new Honcho Poncho Down is an oversize poncho that you can throw on for extra insulation on chilly days and nights. This snuggly layer is packed with 650-fill hydrophobic down and has a water-resistant nylon fabric outer layer made from recycled materials. The 18.6-ounce poncho can double as a blanket for hammock or tent camping, or for sitting around the campfire — or even works as a pillow come bedtime. Handout

A down poncho for chilly times

The days may be getting warmer, but the nights can still be nippy — especially on the water and in the mountains. Stay warm and cozy with Therm-a-Rest’s new Honcho Poncho Down, an oversize poncho that you can throw on for extra insulation when the chill settles in. The snuggly layer is packed with 650-fill hydrophobic down (meaning the down is treated to repel moisture) and has a water-resistant nylon fabric outer layer made from recycled materials. The poncho has an oversize zippered pocket up front — perfect for stashing a phone, headlamp, or hat, for instance — that also doubles as a stuff pouch. When stowed in this pouch, the poncho packs down to about the size of a football (stuff it into a compression sack to make it even smaller for backpacking adventures). A half-zipper on the front (above the pouch) makes it easier to slip the poncho on and off and zips up above your chin for added neck and face protection. The fitted hood and the snap closures running up each side of the poncho also help seal in heat. Slip your hands into the kangaroo pocket located behind the zippered pouch to keep them toasty. The 18.6-ounce poncho can double as a blanket for hammock or tent camping, or for sitting around the campfire — or even works as a pillow come bedtime. Available in burgundy, dark olive, and blue. $259.95. www.thermarest.com

