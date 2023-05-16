Recipe: Top roasted mushrooms with mint, lemon, pecorino, and a poached egg

Serves 4

Wild mushrooms have seasons, which range from spring to summer to fall, depending on the variety. Cultivated mushrooms, like the ubiquitous white button, are grown year round inside mushroom barns that give them the dark, moist conditions they need to thrive. That's what we use here. Begin by roasting white button mushrooms or cremini (sometimes called "baby bellas" because they're in the portobello family) in the oven without oil to dehydrate them slightly. Then add olive oil with garlic and crushed red or Calabrian pepper. After a bit more roasting, season with mint, lemon rind, and pecorino to give them a spring vibe, and top with a poached egg, cooked to your liking. A salad of baby lettuces is an ideal accompaniment.

2 pounds white button or cremini mushrooms, halved 2 tablespoons olive oil 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 teaspoons crushed red pepper or finely chopped Calabrian pepper Salt and black pepper, to taste 3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint Grated rind of 1 lemon ½ cup grated pecorino cheese 4 eggs, each open in a small cup

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand a large rimmed baking sheet or a 12-inch baking dish.

2. Spread the mushrooms on the baking sheet or dish. Roast for 15 minutes.

3. Sprinkle the oil, garlic, and crushed red or Calabrian pepper over the mushrooms. Toss gently. Return them to the oven. Continue roasting for 10 minutes. (Total roasting time is 25 minutes.)

4. Sprinkle with a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper. Toss well. Add mint, lemon rind, and pecorino, reserving a small bit of each for the garnish. Toss gently.

5. Fill a skillet with about 1-inch of water. Bring it to a low simmer. Carefully ease the eggs into the water one at a time, leaving plenty of space around each one. Simmer for 2 to 4 minutes, or until the whites are opaque and the yolks are soft and jiggly. Line a plate with a paper towel. Remove the eggs with a slotted spoon and transfer them to the plate.

6. Place a heaping spoonful of mushrooms on each of 4 plates. Garnish with the remaining mint, lemon rind, and pecorino. Top each with a poached egg.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick