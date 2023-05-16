RomCon fosters a community of fiercely passionate romance authors and readers

Linden said the event even piqued the interest of a romance fan from South Carolina who brought a “whole carton of books” to be signed last year.

They created RomCon — also called the Romance Authors Festival — in 2022, bringing local romance authors and approximately 160 readers together to discuss their favorite books and build a community of people who enjoy a good HEA, or happily ever after, said Jain.

After the New England Romance Writers stopped hosting their annual conference in 2019, Ashland Public Library director Meena Jain and author Caroline Linden , based in Boston, decided to fill the gap.

Advertisement

On May 20, the library will host a second annual event with 12 romance authors, including Linden, who will engage in Q&As and panels and sign novels.

Additional participating authors include local writers Julia Kent, Janet Ray Stevens, Jane C. Esther, and Loretta Chase; Megan Frampton, Sarah MacLean, Sandra Kitt, and Nicolas Didomizio from New York; Kristan Higgins and Regina Kyle from Connecticut, and Jamie Beck from Pittsburgh.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Linden earned her bachelor’s degree in mathematics at Harvard University before pivoting to write romance. “The joke is that my kids drove me crazy, and that’s what made me start writing a book, because I was definitely not a writer at all,” she said. “I hated writing. I took one English class in college. I took it pass/fail just to be on the safe side.”

She explained that reading was her only escape after she moved from Miami to a Massachusetts house that needed many renovations in 2000. Eventually, she decided to write one of her own.

“Nobody was more surprised than me when I actually finished the book,” Linden said. She’s since written 36 novellas, short stories, anthologies, and novels, mostly set in the regency era, and her latest, “Fortune Favors the Viscount: The Wagers of Sin,” releases on June 27.

Advertisement

Linden also runs “Romancing New England,” a listings site where fans can find romance events across the New England area (RomCon is on the list.).

At RomCon, three author panel discussions will be held in the library’s Schiesske Room: “Creating Characters Readers Will Love (Or Hate) (Maybe Both),” “Make Mine Swoony AND Smexy” — about developing intimacy in a romance novel, not just sex — and “Romance Mad-Libs,” said Jain.

Linden will be a part of Romance Mad-Libs, which will involve lots of audience participation to comedically rewrite pages of the “legendary [romance] books” with verb, noun, adverb, and adjective suggestions.

Individual discussions with each author will take place outside in a field near the library. If it rains, the discussions will be moved inside. Linden said last year she sat in a circle with guests at her session and answered questions they had about creating fascinating characters, developing relationships, book cover trends, and anything else on their minds.

Jain and Linden said they are both excited to see author friends and other writers they admire but have yet to meet.

“We’re really excited about Sandra Kitt,” said Jain. “I’m going to totally fan girl all over her. I’m going to try not to, but I make no promises.”

Book sales and signings at the library will bookend the event at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Guests are also invited to bring their own copies of authors’ books to be signed, said Jain.

Advertisement

“The central core of [romance] is that there’s going to be a happy ending,” said Jain, “so you can go through all kinds of horrible, traumatic things in the story, but you know that somehow this author is going to wrap it up into a happy ending.”

ROMCON — ROMANCE AUTHORS FESTIVAL

May 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Ashland Public Library, 66 Front St., Ashland. eventbrite.com

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.