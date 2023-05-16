Stefano Quaresima works 20 hours a day, bringing a taste of Italy to Dorchester with Via Cannuccia

Dorchester’s Stefano Quaresima, 39, grew up in a seaside town outside of Rome, where he cooked alongside his mother. After working in Europe, he was recruited to Boston by the Petit Robert Bistro family of restaurants. Despite being hit by a car while biking during his first week in town, Quaresima settled in nicely. He met his wife while working at the bistro and eventually landed a private chef role for a family, where he traveled around the world. In April, he opened his own restaurant on Dorchester Ave., Via Cannuccia, where he cooks Roman food from scratch while his mom helps out. On the weekends, Quaresima showcases his considerable baking skills: Line up for croissants, doughnuts (a favorite of former mayor Walsh, he says), and sourdough.

Advertisement

I come from Rome. It’s a trattoria: basically comforting Italian, Roman-style food.

What is Roman food, for those of us who don’t know?

We serve traditional recipes: amatriciana, suppli cacio e pepe. This is more real, original traditional Roman cuisine: I do small arancini, or suppli, which is one of the most famous recipes in Rome. It’s really interesting; it’s our best-seller. We do eggplant parmigiana, crispy. I twist it and wrap it in rice paper so it’s nice and crunchy. Always, in my dishes, I want the balance of the crunchiness in your mouth.

Did you always want to be a chef?

I grew up in a small little town right outside of Rome on the seaside — Anzio, maybe 30 minutes south of Rome. I grew up eating food that my mom was cooking. My mom is French, from Paris, and she would mix French cuisine with Italian cuisine. My grandfather from my father’s side was always asking her to make fresh pasta on Sunday. She learned from her mother-in-law how to make fresh pasta. I was always with her in the kitchen since I was eight years old, making dessert and fresh pasta, making sauce. My mom would go to work, and I would be cooking by myself. Most of the time, I was burning sponge cake.

Advertisement

I graduated from culinary school in my city, and I always worked as a waiter in a restaurant. It was such a small town that no one would hire you as a cook; they’re all family-owned. They always wanted to keep it secret. After school, I didn’t want to be a chef; I was a mama’s boy. I wanted to be a doctor. But my mother [told] me to do anything I wanted — I was free. I wanted to be a doctor.

One day, on the train going to university to apply, I met my chef-professor. He said, ‘Where are you going? Are you crazy?’ The same day, he sent me on two interviews with two famous chefs in Rome. I was in tank tops and shorts! Instead of going right to the university, I went left and was hired on the spot at Conte di Galluccio. Otherwise, I don’t know where I’d be in my life. I started at 19.

Why did you come to the United States?

I came to the States in 2013 to work at Petit Robert Bistro on Columbus Avenue. The owner, Loic Le Garrec, was a client. I was working at a restaurant in Brittany. (The majority of my career, I worked in France. I just love the finesse and the technique.) I went out to talk to him and asked about the food, and he said: ‘Would you like to come to the US and be a chef?’ I said, ‘Why not?’

Advertisement

Did you know anyone here?

I came by myself with a backpack. I was very scared. I was living in Belmont, and three days after I arrived, I was riding along the Charles River on my bike. A guy hit me with a car. I got into an accident. The guy drove into me!

Oh, my. What do you think of Boston, despite that?

I love Boston. There are a lot of young, professional people. I was fascinated by the cleanliness and how tidy it is. Obviously, the huge buildings were new for me. I loved the architectural style. It felt European.

I started at Petit Robert. Two years later, we opened Josephine, which was the old Petit Robert in Kenmore Square. We were nominated for Best French Restaurant in Boston, which was a nice achievement.

I met a client there and was offered a job as a private chef. I did that for the next four years for one family and traveled all over. It was a full-time job with the same family. I learned how to manage allergies and be very creative. Every day, I needed to cook a full menu.

After the pandemic started, they were so scared to get sick, so they let me go. It was also a good time for me, since I always wanted to be a baker. They were always asking me for English muffins and bagels. So I went to the Baking Institute in San Francisco. I did a training of three months, and I got the base to be a baker. I began baking in my apartment in Ashmont. I started baking doughnuts, English muffins, sourdough, in a small kitchen. Even Mayor Walsh would come and get doughnuts!

Advertisement

I worked in Tiverton, R.I., for a beautiful café, Groundswell. I stayed for one year, then went back to Petit Robert, helped them get back in check, then helped to open a resort in the Maldives. But my wife and I wanted kids, and it’s impossible to get pregnant by phone.

Where does the name Via Cannuccia come from?

It’s the address where I grew up, where I was born, and where my mom and dad still live. It’s there where I moved into the kitchen world, cooking for my friends and family. The flavor of youth.

And there’s a bakery too, right?

I love the baking part of the job. I bake my own sourdough bread, ciabatta, croissants, doughnuts. Everything is from scratch.

Baked goods at Via Cannuccia Handout

Do you ever rest?

I work seven days a week, 20 hours a day.

How did you find chefs who share your vision?

The best chefs for me are my mom and my wife. My mom is back in the kitchen with me; my parents came here to support me.

Advertisement

If you could recommend just one of your dishes, what would it be?

Spaghetti with fresh tomato sauce. It’s the quintessential dish with very simple ingredients: olive oil, garlic, basil, and tomato. I also love our unique, Roman-style pizza. I don’t think there’s anyone in Boston who does that. It’s like eating a cloud: crispy outside, moist inside.

What do you think of the Boston food scene?

I think there’s a lot to do in terms of discovering a new way to eat. People are so into Americanized Italian food. I’m more traditional; I make what I ate when I was young. We don’t serve spaghetti and meatballs; we serve a meatball on the side with some bread. But people here know what a good pizza is.

Where do you eat when you’re not working?

I love Indian food; I love the mix of spices. I love Mexican food. Obviously, French food is in my blood. I love Batifol; it’s part of the family I used to work with. In my neighborhood, I have Shanti. They do a really good job with Indian food.

Is there any food you truly can’t stand?

No.

How do you relax?

I love my foot massages! I’m standing up for 20 hours. And I love going to the gym. I have 45 minutes every other day to get my stress out.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.