4-alarm fire breaks out at paper recycling plant in Fitchburg

A four-alarm fire broke out at a paper recycling plant in Fitchburg Tuesday afternoon amid a red flag warning for critical fire conditions across Massachusetts, officials said.

Crews responded at around 4 p.m. to 100 Newark Way, said Fitchburg Fire Deputy Chief Anthony Marrama in a telephone interview Tuesday night.

The plant is run by Ohio-based Greif, according to its Facebook page. The company was not immediately available for comment Tuesday night.