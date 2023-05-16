4-alarm fire breaks out at paper recycling plant in Fitchburg

A four-alarm fire broke out at a paper recycling plant in Fitchburg Tuesday afternoon amid a red flag warning for critical fire conditions across Massachusetts, officials said.
Crews responded at around 4 p.m. to 100 Newark Way, said Fitchburg Fire Deputy Chief Anthony Marrama in a telephone interview Tuesday night.
The plant is run by Ohio-based Greif, according to its Facebook page. The company was not immediately available for comment Tuesday night.
Upon arrival, heavy fire was “showing from a large bulk of paper inside and adjacent to the building,” the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.
Advertisement
“Crews made a quick knockdown of the inside and adjacent fires, securing the building,” the department wrote. “During operations, the fire quickly extended to bulk paper piles located outside due to wind and required further suppression to get under control.”
Marrama said some paper blew into the brush and grass area, igniting a brush fire. The brush fire, he said, was under control as of Tuesday night, but its size was not immediately clear.
There were no injuries, the department said.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.