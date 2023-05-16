Adam Montgomery scheduled to appear in Manchester, N.H. court as firearms trial approaches

Adam Montgomery, the man accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter in 2019, is scheduled to appear in a Manchester, N.H., courtroom Tuesday in advance of a separate trial on a host of gun charges, according to court records.

Montgomery is charged with second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, falsifying evidence, and witness tampering in connection with the death of Harmony Montgomery around Dec. 7, 2019. But that case is not slated to be part of the hearing at Hillsborough County Superior Court-North, court records show.

Montgomery has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and is being held without bail. He was indicted in April 2022 on eight firearms charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of firearms and for allegedly stealing a rifle and a shotgun from a person, identified in court records as C.F.