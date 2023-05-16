Adam Montgomery scheduled to appear in Manchester, N.H. court as firearms trial approaches

Adam Montgomery, the man accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter in 2019, is scheduled to appear in a Manchester, N.H., courtroom Tuesday in advance of a separate trial on a host of gun charges, according to court records.
Montgomery is charged with second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, falsifying evidence, and witness tampering in connection with the death of Harmony Montgomery around Dec. 7, 2019. But that case is not slated to be part of the hearing at Hillsborough County Superior Court-North, court records show.
Montgomery has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and is being held without bail. He was indicted in April 2022 on eight firearms charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of firearms and for allegedly stealing a rifle and a shotgun from a person, identified in court records as C.F.
Advertisement
Harmony Montgomery’s death exposed failures in New Hampshire and Massachusetts to put the child’s well-being at the center of custody decisions. Crystal Sorey, the child’s mother, struggled with substance abuse disorder and the child was in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.
In 2019, Massachusetts Juvenile Court Judge Mark Newman awarded Adam Montgomery custody even though he had been convicted of violent crimes, including shooting a man in the head in Haverhill. He was then living in New Hampshire.
Harmony Montgomery’s body has not been recovered.
Adam Montgomery’s wife, Kayla Montgomery, is scheduled to testify against her husband after pleading guilty to perjury charges last year, according to court records.
This is a developing story.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.