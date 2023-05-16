“Speaking of unpredictable, did you hear about the latest news out of Providence? Apparently, a local coffee shop has started selling a new blend of coffee that’s so strong, it’s causing customers to see into the future.”

“Happy Tuesday! I’m Brian Amaral, and if you’re reading this, congratulations! You’ve made it through another week of Rhode Island weather. The only thing predictable about our climate is that it’s unpredictable. But you know what they say, if you don’t like the weather in Rhode Island, just wait five minutes.”

Uhh, wait. Sorry. I’m gonna be honest: I asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence language generator, to write Rhode Map for me today. It starts with an egregious cliché about the weather and then delves into some fanciful nonsense. Unfunny and untrue: not my style, no matter what the haters may say.

To be fair to our future algorithmic overlords, I was using a version of ChatGPT that was taught how to respond using information that cuts off in 2021. So I tried another AI platform, Jasper, which uses GPT3.5 but also includes contemporary searches in coming up with its responses. Better, but also with problems, including fake news about lobsters.

Still, AI has the potential to profoundly transform society, whether that’s a language model like ChatGPT or other forms of AI, from self-driving cars to predicting people’s behavior. Some high-profile experts on AI are right here in Rhode Island. I asked some of them to take a big sip of that future-telling coffee and talk about what the continued development of AI has in store for us. You can read a little bit more about what they had to say here in this longer feature I did.

I was feeling pretty cocky when ChatGPT babbled to me about future-telling coffee. I’m irreplaceable! But then I talked to Stephen Atlas, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Rhode Island. He is sanguine about the future of AI, and he’s used ChatGPT to write successful letters of recommendation for his students. He even wrote a guide to AI prompting for higher education – with the help of ChatGPT, of course. His advice: You have to disclose your use of AI, verify it, and prompt it with context.

With this in mind, I decided to give ChatGPT another shot.

And Atlas was right about the context thing. Instead of telling it to hunt for information, I asked ChatGPT to analyze and summarize a 163-page PDF file on whether to approve wind turbines. The PDF is filled with impenetrable technical jargon, and it had taken me a full work day to turn it into a story. In a matter of seconds, ChatGPT spat out an imperfect but plausible summary. It’s getting there.

It’s getting there faster than we might realize. On Friday, ChatGPT’s OpenAI announced an experimental new feature in beta: web browsing, which could know “when and how to browse the internet to answer questions about recent topics and events.” (The search engine Bing uses ChatGPT and GPT-4 to process complex questions and provide more conversational results.)

I started this whole thing concerned about AI, then relieved about its shortcomings (future-telling coffee…!), and then back to being concerned again. Atlas says it’ll be good for humanity. Other experts I talked to aren’t so sure.

But hey. At least the weather’s nice today.

Ha ha.

