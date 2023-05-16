A bishop and philosopher who owned slaves in Rhode Island just got canceled in his native Ireland

Berkeley arrived in Newport, R.I., in 1729 and bought a plantation in nearby Middletown. Berkeley bought at least three Black slaves to work the farm, which he called, aptly enough, Whitehall. The idea was to use the money from Whitehall to fund a seminary for the American colonies that would take Indigenous children and convert them to Christianity.

The Berkeley Library was named for George Berkeley, an 18th century philosopher who was an Anglican bishop from Ireland and, I’ve only recently learned, an enthusiastic white supremacist and slave owner.

When I was a student at Trinity College in Dublin a million years ago, the Berkeley Library was a prominent, if Brutalist, building in the middle of campus, across from the Old Library, where the Book of Kells is kept.

If the Indigenous families didn’t agree to the arrangement, Berkeley argued, their children should be kidnapped.

If you’re starting to get the idea that, for all his scholarship and religiosity, Berkeley wasn’t exactly a nice guy, you wouldn’t be wrong. In one essay, he argued that blasphemers be treated like traitors against the king: hanged, drawn and quartered.

As a philosopher, Berkeley was big on perception. He was, after all, the guy credited with being the first to ask, “If a tree falls in the forest, and no one hears it, does it make a sound?” With the likes of Rene Descartes and John Locke, he is considered one of the most influential European philosophers of the early modern period.

But as a man of the cloth, Berkeley had some strident views that went beyond contemporary acceptance of slavery. Berkeley thought slavery was a great way to spread Christianity because, let’s face it, if you asked your slaves to convert to Christianity, they were hardly in a position to say, “Ah, thanks, but no thanks.”

Research by three academics at Trinity College found documents showing Berkeley bought and sold slaves in Rhode Island. They also found a pamphlet written by Berkeley that argued slaves should be baptized as it would make them more obedient.

The University of California Berkeley, like the city it is located in, is also named for George Berkeley, and while there have been isolated calls to change the name of the city and the school, there’s been no real movement to do so. Which is, if you’ve ever been to Berkeley, where they put the pro in progressive, weird.

At Trinity in Dublin, however, students inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement began demanding that their university remove the name of a slave owner from the biggest library on campus. The Trinity College Dublin Students Union gave its support for the renaming well before the university agreed to do so last month.

In a statement, Trinity said leaving Berkeley’s name on the library was “inconsistent with the University’s core values of human dignity, freedom, inclusivity and equality.”

Trinity’s provost Linda Doyle said removing Berkeley’s name from the library does not diminish Berkeley’s influence as a philosopher, and his philosophical writings will still be taught at Trinity.

“George Berkeley’s enormous contribution to philosophical thought is not in question,” Doyle said. “However, it is also clear that he was both an owner of enslaved people and a theorist of slavery and racial discrimination, which is in clear conflict with Trinity’s core values.”

Berkeley’s plans to open that seminary in the new world never panned out. After three years, he left Rhode Island. He donated Whitehall to Yale University, and it is now a museum. Enslaved people continued to work at Whitehall and profits made there from slave labor were used to fund scholarships for Yale students.

One of Yale’s residential colleges is named for Berkeley. In 2017, Yale renamed a residential college that had been named after South Carolina senator and slavery defender John C. Calhoun.

While some Yale students have complained about Berkeley’s enthusiastic embrace of slavery and white supremacy, there has been no movement similar to what students at Trinity fought for and won.

More’s the pity.





Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.