Brown University faculty chosen to help NASA return to the moon

The team, which is named LunaSCOPE — Lunar Structure, Composition, and Processes for Exploration — is being tasked with investigating the evolution, fate, and consequences of the lunar magma ocean, as well as the origin, abundance, distribution, and isotopic composition of volatiles.

PROVIDENCE — NASA has chosen a team from Brown University and institutes around the world for help in its return to the moon.

Over the next five years, 24 members of the university’s Department of Earth, Environmental and Planetary Science will join 26 researchers from 21 other worldwide institutions to collaborate on lunar sciences and analysis as part of NASA’s Artemis program, the space agency announced May 11.

NASA will give LunaSCOPE approximately $7.5 million to examine the Moon’s origin, evolution, and structure.

The five new Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute teams were selected via peer review from a pool of 14 competitive proposals, NASA said.

“Some of us study volcanism, tectonics on Earth and on the moon,” said Alexander Evans, an assistant professor of Earth, environmental and planetary sciences at Brown and LunaSCOPE’s principal investigator. “We have some experts in magnetic fields and how magnetic fields are recorded within samples. We have some expert computational modelers and data scientist engineers that are thinking about, for example, mission planning and route planning, because the character of the terrain can strongly dictate that. We have people who are involved in several other lunar missions and Mars missions that are ongoing.”

Evans said it was “quite an honor” to be selected. The research team’s experiences date back to the Apollo era.

James Head, a geoscientist and professor in Brown’s Earth, environmental and planetary sciences department, helped NASA identify the rocks worth bringing back from the Moon during the Apollo programs, and helped train the program’s astronauts.

“Having that understanding, that perspective of getting to the moon, and people who have looked [at] and used lunar samples, becomes such an important hallmark of what we’re trying to do in this proposal,” Evans said. “When we’re trying to take these orbital observations that we have, we’re able to directly relate them to what we might expect to see on the surface and more importantly, [what] we might see beneath the surface.”

LunaSCOPE’s focus is centered around five main research areas: the Moon’s magnetic field, its volcanic and tectonic activity, the formation and evolution of the Moon’s impact craters, and lunar dust.

Apollo 17 astronaut Eugene Cernan said, “I think dust is probably one of our greatest inhibitors to a nominal operation on the moon. I think we can overcome other physiological or physical or mechanical problems, except dust.”

Lunar dust can stick to and coat almost any surface it contacts, including spacesuits and solar panels, and can lead to clogged machinery, scratched lenses, and shredded spacesuits. Keeping it out of living environments is a major concern, Brown said in a news release.

In this July 20, 1969, file photo, Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong, right, trudges across the surface of the moon leaving behind footprints.

According to NASA, the leading theory of the Moon’s origin is “that a Mars-sized body collided with Earth approximately 4.5 billion years ago, and the resulting debris from both Earth and the impactor accumulated to form our natural satellite. The newly formed Moon was in a molten state.”

Brown said in a news release that the magma formed an ancient lunar magma ocean that encompassed the moon and cooled, generating large patches of bright white material that are visible today.

But unlike Earth, where weather and people can change the planet’s surface, the Moon’s original surface is well-preserved.

Studying the history of the Moon’s magma ocean and what happened during its formation can help to better inform how planets are built, the Brown researchers said.

“When we’re looking [at] and studying the moon, we’re actually, in essence, looking back in time and studying the fragment of the Earth, after it accreted from this debris,” Evans said.

Understanding the Moon’s volatiles or resources, including minerals, metals, and of course water, is one of the most important parts of the project. The goal is to figure out what happened to them and where they are now, a Brown news release said.

“Water is perhaps the most important volatile among volatiles, because that’s considered to be critical to the long-term residence of any astronauts on the surface of the moon,” said Brown Professor Jack Mustard, who will serve as the project’s deputy principal investigator. “From a science point of view, the whole volatile question is important because, from the exploration point-of-view, they want to know where the water is.”

Evans said that LunaSCOPE will have access to moon rocks brought to Earth during the Apollo program, which Brown researchers previously have used to determine whether there is water on the Moon. He said new information from the samples is still being obtained more than 50 years later.

According to Brown, LunaSCOPE will tap into Brown’s long history of lunar expertise, research, and discovery, ranging from Apollo missions to recent discoveries solving a mystery of lunar magnetism and advancing scientific understanding of water in the Moon’s interior, according to the news release.

Evans said Brown researchers are planning to host outreach events in Providence in cooperation with the Museum of Natural History and Planetarium in Providence, the Providence Community Libraries, and WaterFire.

“We really want to train the next generation to think comprehensively about the Moon,” Evans said. “I hope that through this effort we create a next generation of lunar researchers and planetary scientists who continue to do better and even more amazing science and exploration.”

