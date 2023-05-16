Charges filed against man who allegedly charged Oxford officer with sword, shot by officer

Around 6 a.m. Sunday, O’Connell, who was walking northbound on the sidewalk on Route 12, abruptly entered the middle of the roadway near 403 Main St., the statement said.

O’Connell will be arraigned at a later date in Dudley District Court, the statement said. He remains hospitalized as of Tuesday, the statement said.

Oxford police on Tuesday filed charges against a man who was shot by a police officer Sunday after allegedly sprinting toward the the officer with a sword, the department said in a statement.

A police officer, who was driving southbound in a marked police cruiser, stopped to avoid hitting O’Connell, the statement said.

Advertisement

O’Connell brandished a sword and began swinging it back and forth while advancing toward the police cruiser in the middle of the roadway, the statement said. The officer reversed the cruiser to distance himself with O’Connell until traffic came up from behind the police cruiser, the statement said.

Then, the officer exited the cruiser and told O’Connell to “drop the sword,” the statement said.

O’Connell then allegedly began sprinting toward the officer with the sword over his head, the statement said.

The officer drew his gun and gave the verbal command again, the statement said.

When O’Connell allegedly did not heed the warning and came within striking distance of the officer with the sword, the statement said, the officer shot O’Connell.

The officer called for an ambulance and began rendering first aid to O’Connell, the statement said. Six minutes later, an ambulance arrived and transported O’Connell to UMass Hospital in Worcester.

The officer, who was not identified, was placed on paid administrative leave pending a critical assessment and evaluation, the statement said.





Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.