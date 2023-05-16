Cumberland officials eye repurposing downtown park damaged by vandals

Mayor Jeffrey Mutter said the town is at fault for allowing the low-lying park at Broad and Mill streets to fall into disrepair.

Once a picturesque green space built on the footprint of an 1820s mill in the heart of Cumberland, the site silhouetted by the historic town hall is now covered in offensive graffiti that includes swastikas. Interpretive signs to educate visitors about the American Industrial Revolution are spray-painted or broken.

Cumberland, R.I. — The plan to rehabilitate Valley Falls Heritage Park, which cost the town $1.7 million in the early 1990s to reclaim, might be scrapped.

“It’s currently out of the way and out of sight and difficult to monitor and that led to the activity that transpired there,” Mutter said. “My bad, we need to do a better job with respect to that.”

Mutter said he talked to the Public Works Department about removing the graffiti.

The natural landscape of Valley Falls Heritage Park on the Blackstone River is riddled with graffiti and damage. The park is located at 45 Broad St. next to the historic Cumberland Town Hall. Carlos Munoz/Globe Staff

The town has been aware of the park’s deteriorating condition since February 2020, when “The Valley Falls Heritage Park Conservation and Management Plan” was created. The plan was to renovate the park over a five-year period.

But Mutter thinks the 2.3-acre park that was the site of the Valley Falls Company textile mill, which was demolished in 1930, needs to be repurposed instead. It may have also been the site of a cotton mill around 1813, according to town documents.

The mayor envisions combining Valley Falls Heritage Park with the renovation of a building to Town Hall that is being created for an outreach center. Renderings of a combined complex have not been made.

Mutter said the new community center will provide education and workforce training, help the town’s EMS and paramedics teams, and connect community partners with daily initiatives.

“I feel like this park has to be repurposed,” said Mutter, who got the idea to link the building to the park from a friend. “To create a space where there is much more involvement and greater use would lend itself to maintain the property.”

The building is located at 16 Mill St. and in close proximity to the park, Mutter said.

The town is preparing to ask for construction bids for the outreach center planned for near Valley Falls Heritage Park in Cumberland. Carlos Munoz/Globe Staff

Annunaki Cruz, 40, of Central Falls, first noticed the graffiti while walking in the park on Sunday. He walks on the park path like he has done since he was a teenager. Cruz said he slept there one summer when he got kicked out of the house.

He said he was shocked because graffiti that had been there before was more like art to him.

“Some of the art was ‘make love not war,’ but when you get to the bottom you see the swastikas,” the Central Falls native said. “It’s not something I’ve seen there before. Central Falls and Cumberland are a big melting pot. It’s not an area where racism is prevalent.”

Cruz said he took his daughter there on picnics but “little-by-little” the park is becoming a skeleton of what it once was.

He said it was a convenient place to hang out because it’s away from the bustle of Central Falls, and not far from Lincoln Woods.

Cruz thinks the symbols of hate were the work of kids who did it for “shock value.” He said he likes the mayor’s idea to repurpose the park.

“I think it’s a good idea, especially, if it’s going to keep people going there,” Cruz said. “As long as the history is there and people know why it was there, it’s good. If you’re going to repurpose it, it should be for the community.”

Advertisement

The town is preparing to ask for construction bids for the outreach center — a project that is expected to be completed in 2024.

“The current configuration of that park is not working” Mutter said. “We think this initiative might solve that problem.”

The mayor said he plans to visit the park Tuesday afternoon, and if it poses a danger to the public the town will act appropriately, Mutter said.

“It’s a shame and we bear responsibility,” he said.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.