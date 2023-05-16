Holliston teachers’ union vote no confidence in superintendent

The union has also asked the town’s school committee to address its concerns.

Holliston Federation of Teachers said that 98 percent of the members who voted supported the decision, according to a statement released Monday.

The union representing Holliston educators overwhelmingly voted no confidence in the school district’s Superintendent Susan Kustka, citing issues with her leadership around communicating, retaining staff, and equity concerns.

“Our school community deserves a leader who is able to prioritize developing relationships and can effectively collaborate with all members of our school community,” the union president Jaime Cutone, said in the statement.

According to the statement, Kustka failed to address concerns raised by educators and include them in decision making, and has not “effectively” acknowledged or resolved work-related issues.

The union also claimed Kustka lacks professionalism, and “has been unwilling to create a plan that addresses significant retention issues,” the statement said.

Holliston Public Schools has 375 staff positions, including teachers, paraprofessionals, and secretaries represented by the union. The district has hired 216 new staff members over the last two and a half years, the union said.

Kustka, the superintendent since 2020, declined the Globe’s request for comment.

Cutone, who is a biology teacher at Holliston High School, said in an interview with the Globe that the union has tried to work out its issues with Kustka over the last two years, adding that the no confidence vote was a last resort effort to improve educators’ working environment.

The union has asked for the school committee to address their concerns by taking actions that include working with the town’s human resource director to educate Kustka and update the district’s policies to include how to address “aggressive behaviors,” according to the statement. Additionally, the union would like for the school committee to establish a subcommittee to address retention issues and have Kustka do leadership training.

“This isn’t about a contract, it isn’t about money,” Cutone said. “It’s about how students are being impacted and the direction in the schools. So we are looking for the School Committee to take our recommendations seriously, but I don’t know that they will.”

Holliston School Committee Chair Catherine Savard did not respond to the Globe’s requests for comment.

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.