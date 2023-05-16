Key R.I. Senate committee poised to vote on abortion coverage

The House voted 49 to 24 for the legislation on April 27, and last week the Senate Judiciary Committee heard hours of pointed debate about the bill, which is sponsored by Senator Bridget Valverde, a North Kingstown Democrat.

The Judiciary Committee has played a pivotal role in past legislation on abortion and guns, and the vote is expected to be close, with Republican and Democratic Senate leaders joining the committee to vote “ex officio.”

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Senate Judiciary Committee will meet at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to vote on the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act, which would allow state workers and Medicaid recipients to receive health insurance coverage for all abortions.

If the Senate Judiciary Committee recommends passage Tuesday, the bill is expected to go to the Senate floor for a vote on Thursday. And if approved by the full Senate, Governor Daniel J. McKee has vowed to sign it into law. McKee, a Cumberland Democrat, has proposed a state budget that includes $592,000 for Medicaid abortion coverage and $29,500 for state employee abortion coverage.

On Tuesday morning, the Womxn Project issued a statement, saying, “The attacks on our rights and our bodily autonomy are terrifying and relentless, but we will not be silenced. We are fighting back and we are confident that (this afternoon) we will see the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act voted out of the Senate Judiciary and head to the floor for passage.”

The group said abortion rights are “being chipped away” across the country. For example, it noted that on Thursday three judges on the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, each with a history of supporting restrictions on abortion, are scheduled to hear arguments on whether a widely used abortion drug should remain available.

“Already, too many people in our state are struggling to get by and living with the stresses of a lack of support to help care for and raise their families,” Womxn Project executive director Jocelyn Foye said. “We should not make it worse by taking away affordable access to abortion care. We are hopeful that later today, we will take a big step forward towards addressing this inequity. We are so grateful to our partners and the many activists who have shown up to tell their stories and spoken out to urge action to get us here today.”

Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz, a North Smithfield Republican, has spoken out against the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act, and this week she sent a legislative update to supporters, saying, “Taxpayer-funded abortion, also known as the EACA, has been scheduled for a committee vote this Tuesday. Which means it will likely be on the Senate floor for a vote this Thursday.”

De la Cruz predicted that the legislation would face a legal challenge under Article 1 Section 2 of the state Constitution, which says, “Nothing in this section shall be construed to grant or secure any right relating to abortion or the funding thereof.”

“Although this news of the likely message of taxpayer-funded abortion in RI may be disheartening,” de la Cruz wrote, “we should not consider this struggle as a lost cause. There is always hope, and we must remain committed to the fight.”

The Rhode Island Right to Life Committee urged people to send emails asking the nine members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to oppose the legislation.

“The bill will allow state taxpayer-funding for abortion-on-demand in Rhode Island, both through the state-managed Medicaid program and through state employees health benefits programs, by removing statutory prohibitions thereupon that have been in place since the ‘70s,” the group said. “Please keep in mind that these prohibitions already permit state funding for abortions performed in the so-called hard cases of rape, incest, life of mother. ... Let them know that you oppose their efforts to use your tax dollars to pay for the taking of innocent human life.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.