Boston Police issue warning on fake kidnapping scams targeting elderly residents

The woman told officers that an “unknown suspect” had threatened to abduct her “daughter and her young child” unless she sent money through an online application, according to the statement, which said the department was specifically warning “elderly residents” against such scams.

In a statement Tuesday, police said officers were alerted Sunday to a “potential kidnapping” in the area of Waltham Street.

Boston police officials are warning older residents about fake kidnapping schemes after someone contacted a woman in the South End and threatened to kidnap her children unless she turned over cash.

The statement didn’t specify the woman’s age.

“On arrival, the officers safely located the individuals referenced in the threatening phone call who did not appear to be in any distress,” police said.

The woman didn’t send any money to the fraudster, police said.

Authorities said residents should take a number of steps if they receive similar calls, including contacting police as well as the purported kidnapping target through “your normal channels of communication” to verify that they’re safe.

People should also ask the caller to provide specific information about their loved one’s location and ask them to describe the relative to “provide some level of detail that could help confirm or dispel the claim,” the statement said.

And take down that number in your call history.

“Note the phone number where the call or text originated and report the incident to the Boston Police Department or your local area police immediately,” the statement said.

Residents can also report such scams to the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-FTC-HELP or online, according to police.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.