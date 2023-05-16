Tree worker dies in Nashua, N.H. accident, police say

A 29-year-old worker for a Massachusetts landscaping company was fatally injured while trimming trees in Nashua, N.H., on Monday, police said.

The workplace accident happened in the area of Conant Road, police said. The worker who died was identified as Amilcar Lopez-Garcia.

Lopez-Garcia worked for a company based in Lynn and was doing work in a residential area when the accident occurred, said Sergeant John Cinelli, a spokesman for the Nashua Police Department.