Tree worker dies in Nashua, N.H. accident, police say

A 29-year-old worker for a Massachusetts landscaping company was fatally injured while trimming trees in Nashua, N.H., on Monday, police said.
The workplace accident happened in the area of Conant Road, police said. The worker who died was identified as Amilcar Lopez-Garcia.
Lopez-Garcia worked for a company based in Lynn and was doing work in a residential area when the accident occurred, said Sergeant John Cinelli, a spokesman for the Nashua Police Department.
Lopez-Garcia was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua but did not survive.
“This matter is under investigation,” Nashua police said. “Additional information will be provided at a later date.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 603-589-1665.
