Bail set for Haverhill couple in assault case involving six children who went missing last week

But Judge Cesar A. Archilla instead set bail at $10,000 for each defendant, a spokesperson for Tucker said. Conway, Great, and Conway’s mother, Deborah Conway, 58, of Dorchester, were all arraigned last week on various charges in connection with the case. Not guilty pleas were entered for all three defendants.

Prosecutors requested during a hearing in Haverhill District Court that Jameaka Conway, 37, the mother of the children who went missing, and Cypher Great, 37, the kids’ stepfather, both remain held without bail while the case is pending, according to officials.

Bail was set Tuesday over the objections of prosecutors for a Haverhill couple charged criminally in connection with six children who went missing last week but were found Saturday , according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office and legal filings.

A Haverhill girl told police Wednesday that her mother and stepfather were abusing her and her seven siblings, the Globe reported. Officers responded and were unable to find the family’s six youngest children.

Those six siblings, three girls and three boys who range in age from 7 months to 9 years old, were found Saturday in “good health,” the Globe reported.

“The parents and other family have been uncooperative with attempts to locate the children,” State Police said on Saturday.

Jameaka Conway is facing charges of witness intimidation, assault and battery, threatening to commit a crime, and five counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14, prosecutors said.

Great is currently charged with four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14, as well as a sole count of threatening to commit a crime, according to authorities.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Jameaka Conway and Great had posted bail; court papers filed Tuesday afternoon said both defendants had been transferred back to jail “in lieu of having posted bail.”

Lawyers for the pair didn’t immediately return calls seeking comment.

Deborah Conway, who’s charged with two counts of kidnapping and endangering a minor by a relative and one charge of intimidation of a police officer, has a dangerousness hearing slated for May 22 and remains held, legal filings show.

Should Jameaka Conway and Great post bail, prosecutors said, they’ll have to abide by conditions including having no contact with the children involved in the case or with Deborah Conway, prosecutors said.

The children are now in the Department of Children and Families’ custody, Haverhill police said over the weekend.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

