Panel asking federal officials to increase catch limit for haddock in Gulf of Maine to protect fishermen interests

That steep reduction in the limit, the council said, “was deemed necessary because total biomass in the 2022 assessment had declined substantially from the 2019 assessment.”

In a statement issued April 20, the New England Fishery Management Council , which oversees fishing issues for the region, said the current catch limit is 1,936 metric tons, an 84 percent drop from the prior fishing year.

Citing an “extremely low” catch limit for Gulf of Maine haddock for the fishing season that began May 1, fisheries regulators in New England are asking the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to hike the limit to protect the interests of commercial fishermen.

But now the council wants to give fishermen a reprieve, owing to the relative comeback of haddock stock and after hearing concerns at the panel’s meeting last month in Mystic, Conn.

“Fishermen have been encountering Gulf of Maine haddock at very high catch rates,” the statement said, adding that several fishermen voiced concern “that an early shutdown of the fishery was highly likely and would have wide-ranging impacts. Even without targeting haddock, fishermen need haddock quota to account for bycatch while harvesting other species.”

The council said it’s asking the NOAA to boost the seasonal catch limit for the haddock to 2,281 metric tons.

“Our request is under review by NOAA Fisheries,” said Janice M. Plante, a council spokesperson, via email Tuesday, adding that the agency hasn’t made a decision yet.

The NOAA couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The council said that while the proposed increase to the catch limit “wouldn’t be enough to sustain a widescale targeted fishery, industry members told the Council it would increase their ability to work on other species longer into the fishing year with more haddock available to cover bycatch or unintentional large haddock tows.”

