Black bear spotted in Franklin; police warn residents to stay clear

Vozzella said he’d never seen a bear in the area before, and the one he photographed was a “very impressive creature for sure.”

Bob Vozzella snapped several photos of the bear on Grove Street on Monday morning.

A black bear has become the talk of the town in Franklin.

He shared one of the photos of the bear on Facebook, where it received over 1,300 reactions and garnered more than 230 comments.

This bear was seen on Grove Street in Franklin on May 15. Bob Vozzella

“What a great picture!!!!” one user commented on the photo.

“What a beautiful, beautiful creature,” another user wrote.

“Hope he finds himself an appropriate food source and place to settle back down soon. People just need to leave it alone,” someone else commented.

“Maybe stop building on every piece of open land in Franklin!” another user wrote.

On Sunday evening the Franklin Police Department posted an announcement after they responded to a call about a bear cub sighting on Washington Street by Sheila Lane.

“Today we’ve received multiple reports of a bear in the area of 850 Washington Street,” police wrote in the Facebook post. “Contrary to popular belief bears are allowed to be in the woods. This should go without saying but please do not go near a bear if you see it....Keep an eye on your pets and hold your bird feeders tight.”

Black bears have been making a comeback in Massachusetts since the 1970s. They’ve been known to live and breed in Worcester County, northern Middlesex County, and west to the Berkshires, but they’ve been expanding eastward in recent years, and the statewide population is estimated to be over 4,500, according to the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

If you see a bear eating somewhere where it doesn’t belong — such as your backyard, on a porch, or in a dumpster — MassWildlife officials suggest yelling and making lots of noise to scare it away.

“The bear will usually leave — accompanied by its young,” the MassWildlife website states. “Habituated bears may ignore minor harassment. If you continue to see bears, check your property and remove any potential food sources.”

That means removing bird feeders, putting trash barrels out right before pickup (not the previous evening), feeding pets indoors, cleaning barbecues and grills after each use, and using electric fencing to safeguard bee hives and chicken coops, state officials said.

