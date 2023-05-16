Rachael Rollins to step down as US attorney following ethics probe

An investigation by the Inspector General’s office was launched in large part after Rollins was accused of violating the Hatch Act — which bars federal employees from engaging in partisan political activity while working and sets limits on fund-raising and other activities.

The announcement comes after a justice department probe into ethical matters. The Justice Department’s watchdog has yet to release its report detailing the findings of its investigation

United States Attorney Rachael Rollins announced she is stepping down from her post in an officewide email Tuesday afternoon, according to a person who has seen the email. Her lawyer said she will be submitting her letter of resignation to President Joe Biden by end of business Friday.

Advertisement

The event under scrutiny was a July 2022 Democratic fund-raiser that Rollins attended to greet First Lady Jill Biden. Rollins arrived in a government-issued car, driven by a government employee, according to prior media reports confirmed by the Globe.

Rollins defended herself, saying on Twitter, “I had approval to meet Dr. Biden & left early” to speak at two community events.

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, who led a united Republican party effort to block her confirmation and emerged as one of Rollins’ staunchest critics, demanded the investigation, arguing she “attended in her official capacity” as US attorney.

Additionally, in early May, he sent a letter to Inspector General Michael Horowitz claiming whistleblowers accused Rollins of removing documents from her office despite orders from the Justice Department not to do so. The letter, which was first reported by Politico and obtained by the Globe, urged Horowitz to investigate those claims in addition to the Hatch Act allegations.

Rollins, 52, was hailed as a trailblazer in January 2022 when she became the first Black woman sworn in as US attorney for Massachusetts. To take the position, she stepped down from her post as Suffolk County district attorney, the first woman of color to serve as a top state or county prosecutor in Massachusetts. There, she implemented a number of progressive criminal justice reforms that she campaigned on in 2018, including not prosecuting some categories of low-level crimes.

Advertisement

She had previously worked as general counsel for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and the Massachusetts Port Authority. She was an assistant US attorney in Boston from 2007 to 2011, working in both the civil and criminal divisions.

Her confirmation as US attorney was deeply divided along partisan lines and required the involvement of Vice President Kamala Harris, who had to twice vote to break 50-50 ties — on a procedural motion and then on confirmation.

US Senators Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren, who had both lobbied aggressively for Rollins, called Rollins in a joint statement “a national leader on transforming the criminal justice system and shifting away from an approach based on punishment and penalization to one that combats the root causes of injustice, whether it be poverty, substance use, or racial disparity.”

Rollins also received a slew of supporting letters from Massachusetts district attorneys, law enforcement officials, and social justice advocates.

As a DA, she received blowback from some judges, police officials, and prosecutors over her progressive platform, which called for rehabilitation over incarceration and for accountability in policing. But in the years after she was elected, her message began to resonate. An independent review published by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that the practice of not prosecuting low-level crimes in Suffolk County successfully directed nonviolent offenders away from the criminal justice system.

Advertisement

The report showed defendants whose misdemeanor charges were dropped before arraignment were 58 percent less likely to return to the criminal justice system for a subsequent offense within the next two years, and were more likely to avoid charges for any serious violent crimes, than if prosecutors had continued to press minor charges. Only 24 percent returned to court for another offense within two years, compared with 57 percent of defendants whose misdemeanor charges were fully prosecuted.

Kris Hooks can be reached at kris.hooks@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Captain_Hooks. Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph. Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia and on Instagram @miltonvalencia617.