Red flag warning in effect; risk of brush fires is up thanks to warm, dry and windy weather

A red flag warning is in effect Tuesday due to critical fire weather conditions across Massachusetts and southern New England.
The National Weather Service said the red flag warning will be in effect for Connecticut, most of Rhode Island (except for Block Island), and Massachusetts (with the exception of Cape Cod and the Islands) from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Fire officials say to “be extra cautious” with any open flame or heat source outdoors.
“Lack of rain, full sunshine, warm temps & gusty conditions today will elevate the risk for brush fires to develop,” the weather service posted on Twitter. “Because of the dry conditions today, BE VERY CAREFUL handling any ignition sources outdoors, such as matches and cigarettes.”
Firefighters have been battling brush fires in Lynn and Saugus. On Monday, the Lynn Fire Department worked with State Police and the state Department of Conservation and Recreation to conduct helicopter water drops on a fire in the Lynn Woods.
“A reminder all trails in the northern part of Lynn Woods are closed till further notice,” the Lynn Fire Department posted on Facebook on Monday.
Brush fires were also reported at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, according to the Saugus Firefighters Local 1003 Facebook page.
“Ongoing brush fires in Breakheart Reservation from last night continuing into today creating a smoke condition throughout the town,” firefighters wrote Tuesday.
