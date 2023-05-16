Video footage shows five bikers illegally in O’Neill Tunnel swerving through traffic

The footage shows the bikers illegally swerving past cars in a five-lane section of the tunnel at around 5 p.m., according to Kristen Pennucci, a spokesperson for MassDOT. One of the riders pops a wheelie, and others stand up on their pedals.

Surveillance footage from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation shows five people on bicycles pedaling through the O’Neill Tunnel Friday, dangerously darting in and out of traffic.

Five bikers illegally entered O’Neill Tunnel Friday, swerving in and out of traffic.

The group entered on the ramp from O’Brien Highway/Storrow Drive eastbound, which feeds into the tunnel, and exited at the Government Center exit.

“The group cleared the roadway without incident,” Pennucci said in an email. “MassDOT has signs posted and routinely contact Massachusetts State Police when an incident occurs.”

Advertisement

The highway is patrolled by Massachusetts State Police. A spokesman for the department said there is no record of troopers receiving a report of the bicyclists.

Correspondent Matt Yan contributed to this report.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.