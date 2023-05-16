Wayfinder hotel in Newport to partially reopen this summer, nearly a year after fire

“Wayfinder Newport has a special place in Dovetail’s heart as our first property,” said Hospod, the founder and CEO of Dovetail + Co. , which purchased the property in 2019 for $14.34 million. “We love Rhode Island. It’s our second home, where my wife and I got married, and where her family lives.”

NEWPORT, R.I. — Nearly a year after a four-alarm fire partially destroyed The Wayfinder, owner Phil Hospod has announced he plans to partially reopen the hotel this summer, and is rehiring all positions at the property.

Hospod said Dovetail, along with operator Pyramid Global Hospitality, will open the “remainder of the property” in the fall. In a statement to the Globe, Hospod did not specify when the hotel would open exactly, or what other work needed to be done before the fall’s full reopening.

On Tuesday, Hospod and a spokeswoman for Dovetail could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Wayfinder, which Hospod calls a “love letter to Rhode Island” was Hospod’s company’s first real estate investment. After purchasing, he went on to invest another $16 million in renovations, transforming the once outdated space into an Instagramable boutique hotel with 197 rooms for the young traveler on a budget. The hotel opened over July 4 weekend in 2020.

But in late May 2022, a four-alarm fire broke out, summoning crews from six different counties to control the blaze. All hotel staff and guests remained safe, but three firefighters were injured.

Opening a hotel during the first summer of the pandemic was challenging, but The Wayfinder’s colorful accommodations were often priced at less than $200 a night compared to the flashy, and much more pricy hotels that scatter Aquidneck Island. Nomi Park, an on-site restaurant with retro vibes and a coastal flair, was paired with cocktails from the Poolshack and events like yoga by the water on a Saturday morning.

For Hospod and his wife Karla Bruning, the destruction devastating.

“The Wayfinder Newport was a deeply personal project for Phil and me. We launched Dovetail + Co with this hotel renovation and poured four years of love and sweat into it,” she wrote on Instagram days after the fire. “We even incorporated items from our wedding in Bristol, Rhode Island into the lobby decorations.”

In this summer’s reopening of The Wayfinder, Hospod said the hotel will highlight Rhode Island artists with 1,000 pieces of new art. The company will also offer bath amenities from Newport Shore Soap Co.

"We are eager to open our doors again, to continue contributing to this dynamic community, and excited to build a great team that shares our appreciation for this beautiful state," said Hospod.

















